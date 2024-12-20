VIP Membership Christmas SALE: 60% Off!
Tipsheet

Canada Unveils New Border Measures Following Trump's Tariffs Threat

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  December 20, 2024 11:30 AM
U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP

Canada will implement new security measures along its shared border with the United States after President-elect Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs over the country’s role in the illegal immigration crisis.

According to the BBC, this includes strengthened surveillance and a joint "strike force" to target transnational organized crime.

Trump previously threatened a 25 percent tariff on Canadian goods if they do not do their part to mitigate the border crisis (via BBC):

Announcing details of the plan, Canada's minister of finance and intergovernmental affairs said the federal government would devote C$1.3bn ($900m; £700m) to the plan.

The measures "will secure our border against the flow of illegal drugs and irregular migration while ensuring the free flow of people and goods that are at the core of North America's prosperity", Minister Dominic LeBlanc said on Tuesday.

The five pillars of the plan cover the disruption of the fentanyl trade, new tools for law enforcement, enhanced coordination with US law enforcement, increased information sharing and limiting traffic at the border.

They include a proposed aerial surveillance task force, including helicopters, drones and mobile surveillance towers between ports of entry.

The government will allocate funds for border agents to train dog teams to find illegal drugs, as well. 

Mexico is also facing a 25 percent tariff threat for enabling the border crisis.

As Townhall covered, Trump told Trudeau that if he has an issue with the tariffs that he plans to impose, Canada could join the United States. 

