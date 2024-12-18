Newsom Has Declared a Health Emergency
Inspector General Sounds the Alarm About Biden's Fraud Prone Loan Program
Amid Conservative Revolt, Speaker Johnson Sprints to Find a Plan B on Spending...
ABC News Host 'Humiliated' and 'Apoplectic' Over Trump's Legal Win Over Network
Wait, What's This Hidden 'Tort Tax'?
South Carolina's Fight to Defund Planned Parenthood Is Headed to the Supreme Court
Senate Passes $895 Billion Defense Bill as Dems Complain About ‘Gender-Affirming Care’ for...
Palestinian Families Sue U.S. Government Over Military Aid to Israel in Explosive Legal...
VIP
Politicians, Gun Control Pushes, and Kabuki Theater
Elon Musk Is Especially Fired Up Over This Part of the CR
VIP
Trump Responds to Biden's Border Wall Auctions
Alleged Would-Be Trump Assassin Charged in Florida
VIP
Unreal: WaPo Headline Whitewashes Pro-Hamas Bigots
Disney Nixes Transgender Storyline From Upcoming Series
Tipsheet

The Federal Reserve Cut Interest Rates Again

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  December 18, 2024 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates a quarter point on Wednesday and published a forecast suggesting two rate cuts next year.

This is the Fed’s third and final rate cut this year. They forecast half a percentage point worth of rate cuts next year, according to The New York Times. 

Advertisement

A statement published by the Fed at 2 p.m. on Wednesday explained the decision (via FederalReserve.gov):

In support of its goals, the Committee decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by 1/4 percentage point to 4-1/4 to 4-1/2 percent. In considering the extent and timing of additional adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate, the Committee will carefully assess incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks. The Committee will continue reducing its holdings of Treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage‑backed securities. The Committee is strongly committed to supporting maximum employment and returning inflation to its 2 percent objective.

Alfredo Ortiz, CEO of Job Creators Network, reacted to the news in a statement to Townhall.

“American small businesses have mixed feelings about Wednesday's rate cut. On one hand, the cut reduces their borrowing costs and increases their access to capital. Yet the cut won't help resurgent inflation and high costs that small businesses still say are the biggest problems they face, according to JCN's most recent national poll,” Ortiz said. 

Recommended

Elon Musk Is Especially Fired Up Over This Part of the CR Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

“Under the Biden administration, inflation has increased by 21% after being low throughout the Trump administration. Unfortunately, the weak Biden economy and labor market left the Fed with little choice. Moving forward, however, the Fed should hold rates steady until it's clear Bidenflation has been defeated, with price growth reaching or falling below the 2% target rate,” he added.

In September, Townhall covered how the Fed cut interest rates for the first time since COVID-19 lockdowns.  

Tags: BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Elon Musk Is Especially Fired Up Over This Part of the CR Rebecca Downs
More and More Is Coming Out About the WI Christian School Shooter Mia Cathell
About That Matt Gaetz Ethics Report... Jeff Charles
Amid Conservative Revolt, Speaker Johnson Sprints to Find a Plan B on Spending Bill Matt Vespa
ABC News Host 'Humiliated' and 'Apoplectic' Over Trump's Legal Win Over Network Matt Vespa
'FULLY EXONERATED': Matt Gaetz Claps Back at House Committee Over Ethics Report Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Elon Musk Is Especially Fired Up Over This Part of the CR Rebecca Downs
Advertisement