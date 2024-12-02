Democrat Senator Blasts Joe Biden's Pardon of Son

This week, Democrat Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet blasted President Joe Biden for pardoning his son, Hunter Biden.

“President Biden’s decision put personal interest ahead of duty and further erodes Americans’ faith that the justice system is fair and equal for all,” Bennet posted on X.

Advertisement

President Biden’s decision put personal interest ahead of duty and further erodes Americans’ faith that the justice system is fair and equal for all. https://t.co/xEuRjfNhZ0 — Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) December 2, 2024

As Townhall covered, with just weeks left in office, Joe Biden pardoned Hunter Biden, though he initially promised he would not do so.

“Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter," Biden wrote in a statement. "From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted.”

“Without aggravating factors like use in a crime, multiple purchases, or buying a weapon as a straw purchaser, people are almost never brought to trial on felony charges solely for how they filled out a gun form. Those who were late paying their taxes because of serious addictions, but paid them back subsequently with interest and penalties, are typically given non-criminal resolutions. It is clear that Hunter was treated differently,” his statement continued.

“No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son – and that is wrong. There has been an effort to break Hunter – who has been five and a half years sober, even in the face of unrelenting attacks and selective prosecution. In trying to break Hunter, they’ve tried to break me – and there’s no reason to believe it will stop here. Enough is enough,” he added.

“I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice – and once I made this decision this weekend, there was no sense in delaying it further. I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision,” he concluded.

President Joe Biden pardons Hunter Biden pic.twitter.com/sS7nBhSKFG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 2, 2024

Hunter Biden was convicted in two separate federal cases earlier this year, pleading guilty to three firearm offenses and a felony tax charge.

As Sarah noted, regarding the firearm case, Hunter Biden was caught making false statements while purchasing a gun, providing inaccurate information that is required to be kept by a federally licensed gun dealer, and illegally possessing a firearm while being addicted to a controlled substance.

Then, the president’s son pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges after failing to pay federal income taxes from over $1.5 million in income in 2017 and 2018. He earned this money through shady overseas business dealings.

This past summer, Biden told the press that he would not pardon his son, claiming he would “abide by the jury’s decision.”

Advertisement

“Will you accept the jury’s outcome, their verdict, no matter what it is?” Joe Biden was asked in an interview.

“Yes,” he said.

“And, have you ruled out a pardon?”

“Yes,” he answered.