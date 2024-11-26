Our Biggest Black Friday Sale Ever – 74% Off VIP Membership
DNC Staffers Getting Desperate After Kamala Hung Them Out to Dry
Brian Williams Told the Truth About the Dems, and It Will Make Libs...
Watch CNN's Scott Jennings Shut Down a Panel of Libs Whining About Free...
Biden Will Be at Trump's Inauguration
Make America Safe Again: Deport Criminal Aliens
Inspector General Report: Here's Why the Public Doesn't Trust the DOJ
Once More, Louder, For the People in the Back: Leftist Gay Activists' Trump...
Newsom Says California Will Intervene If Trump Reverses This Biden-Era Policy
VIP
One Country Is Preparing for a Surge of Illegal Aliens Ahead of Trump's...
Trump's 'Border Czar' Warns What Will Happen to States That Refuse to Comply...
Rand Paul: Trump Should Not Use the Military to Carry Out Mass Deportations
An NYC Migrant Allegedly Threw a Pit Bull Off a 14th-Floor Balcony in...
Trump Will Usher in a New Era of American Diplomacy
Tipsheet

Disturbing Video Shows 2-Year-Old Arriving Into the US From Mexico Alone

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 26, 2024 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

On Sunday, a 2-year-old child was found at the US-Mexico border clutching a piece of paper with a name and phone number on it. 

Reportedly, the child arrived in the United States alone. Her parents are in the country.

Advertisement

The photo was shared by Texas Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Chris Olivarez.

“This is a stark example of the precarious journey these children make from their home country & how criminal organizations traffic these children across the southern border & further into the interior,” he wrote on X.

“Regardless of political views, it is unacceptable for any child to be exposed to dangerous criminal trafficking networks. With a record number of unaccompanied children and hundreds of thousands missing, there is no one ensuring the safety & security of these children except for the men & women who are on the frontlines daily,” he added. “DPS has rescued over 900 children during #OperationLoneStar from abandonment & human smuggling.”

Recommended

DNC Staffers Getting Desperate After Kamala Hung Them Out to Dry Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

According to the New York Post, the 2-year-old girl is from El Salvador. She was part of a group of more than 200 illegal immigrants, including 60 unaccompanied minors, detained after crossing into Maverick County, Texas. 

“It is unspeakable that an innocent 2-year-old girl was abandoned by her parents and exposed to vicious threats from criminal human traffickers who care nothing about human life,” Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R) told The Post.

“By refusing to enforce the law, the Biden-Harris administration continues to put vulnerable children at risk, including hundreds of thousands of migrant kids they lost track of since taking office,” she added.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DNC Staffers Getting Desperate After Kamala Hung Them Out to Dry Katie Pavlich
Once More, Louder, For the People in the Back: Leftist Gay Activists' Trump Freakout is Fear-Mongering Guy Benson
Brian Williams Told the Truth About the Dems, and It Will Make Libs Uncomfortable Matt Vespa
Newsom Says California Will Intervene If Trump Reverses This Biden-Era Policy Madeline Leesman
Watch CNN's Scott Jennings Shut Down a Panel of Libs Whining About Free Speech Matt Vespa
Dear Climate Alarmists, Welcome to Your Worst Nightmare Chris Talgo

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
DNC Staffers Getting Desperate After Kamala Hung Them Out to Dry Katie Pavlich
Advertisement