Rand Paul: Trump Should Not Use the Military to Carry Out Mass Deportations

In an interview on Sunday, Kentucky GOP Sen. Rand Paul asserted that he opposes using the United States military for mass deportations.

Paul made the remarks in an interview with Margaret Brennan on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” program.

“You have raised concerns in your role on Homeland Security about the implementation of some of the promises Donald Trump made on the campaign trail. His mass deportation vow is very popular. Our CBS polling shows 57% of voters like the idea, but how it is implemented matters a lot to voters. The vast majority prefer that federal law enforcement or immigration agencies carry them out. Just 40% say the US military should be involved. The stated Trump plan is to use the military, military assets, deputize the National Guard and have them act as immigration agents. Do you believe that is lawful?” Brennan said.

“You know, I'm 100 percent supportive of going after the 15,000 murderers, the 13,000 sexual assault perpetrators, rapists, all these people. Let's send them on their way to prison or back home to another prison. So I would say All-points bulletin, all in but you don't do it with the Army because it's illegal,” Paul responded.

“I'm for removing these people, but I would do it through the normal process of domestic policing,” he added.

“I think what will happen under Donald Trump's administration is, I don't recommend to use the army, but I would use the FBI, I would use ICE, I would use Border Patrol. And they have a list now of 15,000, I don't care if it came in over 40 years or 10 years. If you've got a list. You put these people on an All-points bulletin. These are the kind of people that are dangerous and that everybody needs to be the watch on,” the senator explained.

“It's not that I oppose removing people. I just object to what has been against the law for over 100 years, and that's using the army,” he concluded.