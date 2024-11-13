He's Back: Trump Returns to the Swamp
Besty Devos Responds to Trump's Plan to Dismantle the Department of Education

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 13, 2024 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

In an interview on Tuesday, former Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos responded to President-elect Donald Trump's plan to eliminate the Department of Education.

DeVos made the remarks in an interview with Fox News.

"President Trump will need to partner with Congress to actually get that done, but there are many steps that can be taken to re-empower states and local communities and importantly, families," DeVos said in the interview about for former president's plan and give power back to the states.

"The bureaucrats at the Department of Education aren't doing the job. They haven't done the job for more than four decades to close achievement gaps, they've only widened," she added.

DeVos then said that education freedom and school choice needs to happen as soon as Trump enters office. 

"The [teachers] unions have overplayed their hand in every area. Parents have seen it," DeVos added. 

"The Department doesn't really add any value anywhere," she stated, adding that only 9 percent of spending for K-12 comes from the federal government but over 90 percent of the regulation comes from Washington.

"It's not what's best for students, it's what's best for lobbyists," she said.

DeVos said that fixing Title IX and passing school choice policies should be handled, and "in that process, make the case for disbanding and winding down, de-powering the Department of Education."

Earlier this week, a video re-circulated by Young Americans for Liberty showed Trump explaining how he is prepared to shut down the U.S. Department of Education when he enters office. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

