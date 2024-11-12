Newsom Is Traveling to DC This Week. Here's Why.

Left-wing California Gov. Gavin Newson will travel to the nation’s capital this week to protect California’s policies from President-elect Donald Trump, according to multiple outlets.

Reportedly, Newsom is seeking a $5.2 billion reimbursement for emergency funding during the COVID-19 pandemic, updates to California’s Medicaid program, and other priorities during a meeting with the Biden administration.

In addition, Newsom will discuss zero-emission vehicles and disaster relief with the Biden administration (via the Associated Press):

The Trump administration in 2019 revoked California’s ability to enforce its own tailpipe emissions standards. President Joe Biden later restored the state’s authority, which was upheld in federal court.

Late last week, Newsom called a special session with state lawmakers in response to Trump’s election victory.

As Sarah covered, this was meant to devise a plan to fight against federal policies that impact abortion, illegal immigration, so-called “climate change,” among many others.

Trump has previously stated that he would carry out mass deportations of illegal aliens. In California, many illegals can reside in so-called “sanctuary cities.”

In addition, California has been at the forefront of the movement to protect “reproductive rights.” The state has offered to help women in states with pro-life laws obtain abortions.

Late last week, in response to California's special session, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Newsom is trying to "kill" California.

"For the first time ever, more people are leaving than are coming in," Trump wrote. "People are being forced to leave due to his, & other's, INSANE POLICY DECISIONS."