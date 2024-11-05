This BLM Leader Is Voting for Donald Trump

Mark Fisher, one of the co-founders of a Black Lives Matter (BLM) chapter in Rhode Island, told the New York Post this week that he is voting for former President Donald Trump.

“I definitely will not be supporting Kamala Harris,” Fisher said in the interview. “If she ever got anywhere close to power, it would be a disaster for this country.”

Fisher added that it’s the “definition of insanity” that black people continue to support the Democratic Party. Fisher explained that he regrets voting for Biden in the 2020 election.

“We’ve just been blindly loyal to the Democratic Party for no reason,” he explained.

One year ago, Townhall covered how Fisher said that he would support Trump in the election. He made the revelation in an interview with Fox News.

“We’re not stupid. The brothers are not stupid. We understand when someone’s for us and when someone is not and it’s obvious that the Democratic Party is not for us,” Fisher said, calling the Democrats “hypocrites.”

“Their [Democrats’] policies actually strike at the heart of the black family, and the nuclear family,” Fisher continued, adding that he thinks “a lot of people are misinformed” about Trump.

“My message that I preach and that I tout is unity. It’s a message of unity. It’s unity-driven. I want to bring together all the marginalized groups…and bring them to the center because we’re stronger together as one nation, indivisible, under God,” Fisher said.

Predictably, the BLM Rhode Island PAC and BLM said in a joint statement to CNN that it was a “publicity stunt”