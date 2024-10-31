If Trump Wins, This Is the Man Working to Cleanup DOJ
There's Been an Update About the Illegal Alien Who Shot an Orthodox Jewish Man in Chicago

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  October 31, 2024 12:45 PM
LightFieldStudios/iStock/Getty Images Plus

The illegal immigrant who allegedly shot an Orthodox Jewish man on his way to a synagogue in Chicago was caught at the border and released into the states last year. Authorities believed that he was specifically targeting Jews when he allegedly shot the 39-year-old Jewish man. 

Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi, 22, is from Mauritania, according to the New York Post. He crossed into San Diego in March 2023 and was screened by border agents. They quickly released him into the U.S.

Reportedly, border agents noted that Abdallahi “does not appear to be a threat to national security, or public safety…” before he was sent away. Abdallahi told authorities he was making his way to Indiana to live with a friend. He later filed for asylum, and his case is pending. 

As Townhall covered this week, Abdallahi was arrested on Saturday in Chicago’s West Ridge neighborhood following a “gun battle” with police after he shot the 39-year-old Jewish man. The victim is recovering. 

If Trump Wins, This Is the Man Working to Cleanup DOJ Katie Pavlich
According to multiple outlets, Abdallahi shouted “Allahu Akbar” before getting into the shootout.

