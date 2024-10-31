There's Been an Update About the Illegal Alien Who Shot an Orthodox Jewish Man in Chicago

The illegal immigrant who allegedly shot an Orthodox Jewish man on his way to a synagogue in Chicago was caught at the border and released into the states last year. Authorities believed that he was specifically targeting Jews when he allegedly shot the 39-year-old Jewish man.

Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi, 22, is from Mauritania, according to the New York Post. He crossed into San Diego in March 2023 and was screened by border agents. They quickly released him into the U.S.

Reportedly, border agents noted that Abdallahi “does not appear to be a threat to national security, or public safety…” before he was sent away. Abdallahi told authorities he was making his way to Indiana to live with a friend. He later filed for asylum, and his case is pending.

SCOOP: When the Mauritanian illegal migrant accused of opening fire on a Chicago Jewish man was caught at the border last year, authorities didn’t find any criminal or terrorist histories linked to him, per multiple fed sources.



As Townhall covered this week, Abdallahi was arrested on Saturday in Chicago’s West Ridge neighborhood following a “gun battle” with police after he shot the 39-year-old Jewish man. The victim is recovering.

According to multiple outlets, Abdallahi shouted “Allahu Akbar” before getting into the shootout.