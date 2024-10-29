An Orthodox Jewish Man Was Shot on His Way to a Synagogue in Chicago. Guess Who the Suspect Is.

A gunman who shot an Orthodox Jewish man walking to a synagogue in Chicago is an illegal alien from northwest Africa, according to Jewish News Service.

Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi, 22, was arrested on Saturday in Chicago’s West Ridge neighborhood following a “gun battle” with police. Abdallahi allegedly shot a 39-year-old Orthodox Jewish man in the shoulder. The victim is recovering.

According to multiple outlets, Abdallahi shouted “Allahu Akbar” before getting into a shootout with Chicago police (via the New York Post):

Abdallahi allegedly approached the victim as he was on the 2600 block of West Farwell Avenue, walking toward a synagogue at around 9:30 a.m., police said. “At about 9:55, the offender reemerged from an alley and fired shots at the officers and at the responding paramedics,” Chicago Deputy Police Chief Kevin Bruno told reporters. Abdallahi then had a nearly three-minute-long standoff with police, with the bullets flying and even hitting a Chicago Fire Department ambulance, officials said.

JNS reported that Abdallahi is accused of six charges for attempted murder in the first degree, seven for aggravated discharge of a firearm against a police officer or firefighter and one for aggravated battery firearm discharge.

Charges have been filed against Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi for multiple felony counts including attempted murder.



According to multiple sources, Abdallahi yelled "Allahu Akbar" and shot a Jewish man walking to a nearby synagogue on Saturday.



Reportedly, Abdallahi is an illegal immigrant who crossed into the states through the southern border a year and a half ago.

“Notably, and despite evidence that seems to suggest an antisemitic motive for the shooting, authorities did not file hate crime charges,” Chicago Alderman Debra Silverstein wrote. “I am very disappointed by this turn of events and strongly encourage the Cook County State's Attorney Office to prosecute the offender to the full extent of the law. The police have assured me that they are continuing to gather evidence, and additional charges – including hate crime charges – can still be added.”