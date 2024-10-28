Three Illegals Arrested in Florida for Sex Crimes Against a Child

Three illegal immigrants were arrested in Florida this month for sexual crimes against a child, according to a report from Fox News.

The trio, in the United States illegally, are from Honduras. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office identified the suspects as Selvin Lopez Lopez, Erick Lopez Lopez, and Jesersson Lopez Lopez.

Reportedly, they were arrested for "numerous counts of lewd lascivious behavior” on a minor under 12 years of age. This took place from August 2024 up to the time of their arrest this month.

Predictably, Selvin Lopez and Erick Lopez entered the United States illegally in 2021 and were given a court date. They never showed up. Jesersson Lopez illegally crossed the border in 2023 and got a court date for 2028.

Now, all three suspects are now being held in the Palm Beach County Jail on no bond, Fox News noted.

3 men from Honduras who crossed Kamala's open border illegally accused of horrific crimes against child in Florida pic.twitter.com/xTIG2Dsg5f — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 15, 2024

Earlier this year, a 12-year-old girl in Texas named Jocelyn Nungaray was allegedly raped and murdered by two illegal aliens. Townhall reported how a judge struck down an attempt to silence Nungaray’s parents from speaking to the media.

As Townhall covered, Franklin Jose Peña Ramos, 26, and Johan Jose Rangel Martinez, 21, who both entered the United States illegally, were charged with capital murder in Nungaray’s death. The two illegals allegedly lured the child under a bridge in June and assaulted her before strangling her to death and dumping her corpse in a bayou.