The Disturbing Details About the Tren de Aragua Gang Members Wreaking Havoc in NYC

Members of the violent Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua who are as young as 11 years old are wreaking havoc in New York City. The children live in an illegal immigrant shelter.

According to the New York Post, the group of about two dozen kids are pulling off armed robberies in the city and are let off the hook. These children are some of the so-called “asylum seekers” who’ve come into this country illegally.

They call themselves Los Diablos de la 42”, which is Spanish for “Little Devils of 42nd Street.” They’ve reportedly been busted for 50 separate incidents.

“They committed the robberies [in] all the sexy places, in and around Central Park, in and around Times Square, in and around transit,” Detective Bureau Assistant Chief Jason Savino told the outlet. “And targeting tourists.

Savino explained that the kids are avoiding jail because of New York’s lenient criminal justice laws.

“You have individuals that are brazen,” Savino said. “We know they have access to guns, evident by the fact that they’ve done gunpoint robberies and they’ve been brazen enough to showcase pistols in and around their social media.”

“This is the first formulated group that we found where this group of about 20 individuals that, in pack format, hang out every day, they post on social media, they boast about their crew,” Savino added. “You see little pockets in and around Times Square and in and around the shelters.

The “true threshold,” he added, has “been limited to shelters.”

Reportedly, Tren de Aragua has established a “criminal foothold” in New York City in the past year. They come in through the southern border due to the Biden administration’s lax immigration policies.

The Post added that the gang members have exploited the Big Apple’s migrant shelter system. They run robbery crews, drug trafficking rings, among other things.

This month, Townhall reported how a Tren de Aragua member tried to recruit middle school students in Texas. Reportedly, the illegal alien wanted to train the children for a large-scale shoplifting ring in Houston.

Townhall previously covered how Tren de Aragua is clashing with gangs in Chicago. Before this, the gang made headlines for "taking over" apartment complexes and wreaking havoc on residents in Aurora, Colorado.