Tim Walz's Take on Harris' Handling of the Southern Border Is Something Else

In an interview on Sunday, Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), claimed that Harris’ border policies are the “strongest” our nation has ever seen.

Walz made the remarks on “Fox News Sunday.”

“The vice president has made it clear that she has policies that make a difference. Her border policies are the most strongest, the fairest we’ve seen,” Walz claimed in a defensive tone.

Shannon Bream immediately pointed out that “a lot of people, including your own party, would not join that statement.”

“There are millions of people who have come here over the last few years that…they see this as an open border,” Bream said.

Walz tried to push back.

“Simply, we have a policy. Donald Trump sees it as a political…” Walz said before ranting about the border security bill that was not passed in Congress, he claimed, because of Trump.

“Donald Trump told us for four years he would deal with this. He didn’t. He didn’t build his wall, 2 percent. Mexico didn’t pay for it,” he claimed, before saying that Republicans “demonize” and “craft stories” about illegal aliens.

“Those things were not happening in Springfield,” Walz said, alluding to the stories that illegal aliens were eating people’s pets. “But it doesn’t mean we can’t pass a piece of legislation to strengthen our border.”

Bream pointed out that up till recently, Walz, Harris, and other Democrats opposed a border wall.

Since she announced her bid for president, Harris has tried to walk back her role as the “border czar” under President Joe Biden’s leadership, as Townhall covered.

“Harris was not asked to be the administration’s ‘border czar’ or to oversee immigration policy and enforcement at the U.S.-Mexico border. That has mainly been the responsibility of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and his department, which oversees the country’s main three immigration agencies, including Customs and Border Protection,” CBS News claimed in a fact-check posted to X.

“President Biden tasked Harris with leading the administration’s diplomatic campaign to address the ‘root causes’ of migration from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, including poverty, corruption and violence,” the outlet added.

During the vice presidential debate, Senator JD Vance claimed Vice President Harris “became the appointed border czar.” CBS News Confirmed rates this as false. Here’s why. https://t.co/Nz888H6x8i pic.twitter.com/qzJbHC4s3F — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 2, 2024

While several new outlets have tried to peddle this narrative since Harris became the nominee, it is false.