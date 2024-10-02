Did You Catch CBS News' 'Fact-Check' of JD Vance Post-VP Debate?

After the vice presidential debate between Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) and Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), CBS News released a statement claiming that Vice President Kamala Harris was never appointed the “border czar” by President Joe Biden.

Advertisement

CBS News’ ridiculous “fact-check” was prompted by Vance’s remarks during the debate, where he called Harris the “border czar.”

“Harris was not asked to be the administration’s ‘border czar’ or to oversee immigration policy and enforcement at the U.S.-Mexico border. That has mainly been the responsibility of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and his department, which oversees the country’s main three immigration agencies, including Customs and Border Protection,” the first slide of the fact-check stated.

“President Biden tasked Harris with leading the administration’s diplomatic campaign to address the ‘root causes’ of migration from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, including poverty, corruption and violence,” the outlet added.

“The region, known as Central America’s Northern Triangle, has been one of the main sources of migration to the U.S.-Mexico border over the past decade,” it continued. “In reality, the only role close to that of a ‘border czar’ under the Biden administration was held only for a few months by Roberta Jacobson, a longtime diplomat who served as coordinator for the Southwest border until April 2021.”

During the vice presidential debate, Senator JD Vance claimed Vice President Harris “became the appointed border czar.” CBS News Confirmed rates this as false. Here’s why. https://t.co/Nz888H6x8i pic.twitter.com/qzJbHC4s3F — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 2, 2024

While several new outlets have tried to peddle this narrative since Harris became the nominee, it is false. There are videos and screenshots proving it.

In July, after Harris secured the presidential nomination, Axios published a report claiming that Harris “never actually had” the role of “border czar.” However, their own reporting from 2021 called Harris the “border czar.”

Axios was hit with a community note over their claim.

The Trump campaign and Republicans have tagged Harris repeatedly with the "border czar" title — which she never actually had.https://t.co/PPHCjKBf83 — Axios (@axios) July 24, 2024

This 2024 framing from Axios is strange because I learned in 2021 from Axios (left screenshot) that Harris was appointed as the border czar. pic.twitter.com/nlyFym9BBL — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) July 24, 2024

In 2021, CBS News themselves reported that Harris was appointed to lead the Biden administration’s border security agenda.

A video compiled by MRC Newsbusters showed that countless liberal media outlets referred to Harris as the “border czar” at the beginning of the Biden administration. Now, these same outlets are trying to pretend this never happened.

Journalists were calling Kamala the border czar until like five minutes ago. Don't let the media gaslight you. pic.twitter.com/oveoFcBn4G — Bill D'Agostino (@Banned_Bill) July 24, 2024

Advertisement

In a video from 2021, Biden can be seen appointing Harris to handle the illegal immigration crisis.

“She’s leading the effort, because I think the best thing to do is to put someone who…when he or she speaks, they don’t have to wonder about, ‘is that where the president is?’ When she speaks, she speaks for me, doesn’t have to check with me, she knows what she’s doing and I hope we can move this along,” Biden said, adding that he gave Harris a tough job.