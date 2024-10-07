One Year Since the Horrors of October 7
Politico's Headline About Kamala's Campaign Right Now Says It All
Former Obama Adviser Pretty Much Says NC Trump Supporters Are Too Dumb to...
Remember the Russian Arms Dealer We Released in Exchange for Brittney Griner? Well...
If This Is a Real FEMA Meeting, We're All Screwed
Anniversary of 10/7 Makes me Glad for Gun Rights in America
What 'Misinformation' Assaults on First Amendment Mean for Second
Ten Prepping Tips We Should All Be Following
We Now Know What Caused the Deadly Maui Wildfire
Are Americans First for the Progressive Socialist Leftists?
Navigating the 2024 Election Amid North Carolina’s Post-Hurricane Helene Crisis
Tom Cotton Destroys MSNBC's Kirsten Welker When She Brings Up 'Misinformation' About FEMA...
Tim Walz's Take on Harris' Handling of the Southern Border Is Something Else
Pundits Have Identified a New Potential Problem for Kamala Harris
Tipsheet

Spain's First-Ever Team of 'Trans Men' Competed in Men's Soccer. It Turned Out Exactly How You'd Expect.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  October 07, 2024 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

Over the weekend, Spain’s first soccer team consisting only of biological women who think they are men competed against a men’s team. 

The “trans men” lost the match 19-0.

Advertisement

But, according to Reuters, “for its fans and players, trans men having the right to play their favourite sport on equal terms is far more important than the score.”

Reportedly, the team adopted the name “Fenix FC” because it is named after a mythical bird that symbolizes birth. Last year, Spain passed legislation making it easier for people who believe they are transgender to change their legal identity. 

Some of the players spoke to Reuters and explained that they used to compete on teams with women. The formation of the “trans men’s” team took three years (via Reuters):

Hugo Martinez, 24, told Reuters he faced abuse when he began transitioning with gender-affirming hormone therapy and was forced to leave the women's soccer team in which he had played.

"I was a boy playing in the girls' team, but without a changed ID, so I wasn't yet allowed to play with boys," he said, recounting how other players, coaches and parents in the stands often hurled insults and threats at him.

The experience prompted Martinez to put out a call online for other trans men seeking to play soccer in a safe environment. Setting up Fenix FC took three years.

Recommended

Tom Cotton Destroys MSNBC's Kirsten Welker When She Brings Up 'Misinformation' About FEMA Funds Guy Benson
Advertisement

Team captain Luke Inazes, 19, said that “he” did not want to compete on a team with biological men. 

"Fenix is a team of trans boys created entirely by trans boys, but I think it's more than that - a family, a safe space where you can be free and express yourself however you want and how you really feel,” Inazes said. 

Tags: TRANSGENDER SPORTS TRANSGENDER ATHLETES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tom Cotton Destroys MSNBC's Kirsten Welker When She Brings Up 'Misinformation' About FEMA Funds Guy Benson
Politico's Headline About Kamala's Campaign Right Now Says It All Matt Vespa
Pundits Have Identified a New Potential Problem for Kamala Harris Guy Benson
Kamala and Her Cronies Will Make America Lose Again Kurt Schlichter
If This Is a Real FEMA Meeting, We're All Screwed Matt Vespa
Remember the Russian Arms Dealer We Released in Exchange for Brittney Griner? Well... Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tom Cotton Destroys MSNBC's Kirsten Welker When She Brings Up 'Misinformation' About FEMA Funds Guy Benson
Advertisement