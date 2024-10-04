Team Trump Blasts Latest Jobs Numbers As 'Fake'
Tipsheet

Unhinged: 'The View' Host Suggest Melania Trump Wants to ‘Take Out’ Donald Trump

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  October 04, 2024 10:00 AM
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

On Thursday, “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin said that former first lady Melania Trump “hates” her husband and “wants to take him out.”

“I think she hates him. That’s a given,” Hostin said of Melania Trump on the show. A couple of the co-hosts can be heard agreeing with her.

“I also think that she wants to take him out,” she added. “She does not want to be the first lady anymore. She doesn’t want to be the first lady. She destroyed the rose garden. Who hates Christmas? Melania Trump hates Christmas. She doesn’t want to decorate for Christmas…she doesn’t want to sleep in the same room with him. She can’t tolerate him,” Hostin said, before joking that Melanie Trump “told her” all these awful things. 

Hostin’s unhinged remarks come after Donald Trump survived two assassination attempts in two months. 

In July, when Donald Trump survived his first assassination attempt, co-host Ana Navarro said that she’d “try to heed [Biden’s] words to ‘tamp down the rhetoric.’”

This week, after the vice presidential debate between Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) and Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), MSNBC commentator Joy Reid said that Democrats want to see someone give a “knuckle sandwich” to former President Donald Trump, which Townhall covered.

“I think that the people who want the fist fight are the base of the Democratic Party. Democrats want to see someone get up there and give a knuckle sandwich to Donald Trump,” she claimed.

