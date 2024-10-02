Toning Down the Rhetoric: Did You Catch Joy Reid’s Reaction to the Vance-Walz Debate?

After the vice presidential debate between Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) and Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), unhinged MSNBC commentator Joy Reid said that Democrats want to see someone give a “knuckle sandwich” to former President Donald Trump.

Reid’s remarks came shortly after Trump survived his second assassination attempt in two months.

She stated that Democrats want a “fist fight” against the former president.

“I think that the people who want the fist fight are the base of the Democratic Party. Democrats want to see someone get up there and give a knuckle sandwich to Donald Trump,” she claimed.

In the same conversation, Nicole Wallace claims that Vance was “mansplaining” during the debate.

“I actually think if you’re a woman, that might be the worst moment JD Vance had because he was going to mansplain right over that mute button,” she said about Vance fact-checking the moderators during the debate.

MSNBC: JD Vance was “mansplaining” to Tim Walz pic.twitter.com/9MWrXNdrip — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 2, 2024

While the liberal MSNBC hosts harped over Vance “mansplaining” during the debate, they didn’t acknowledge the fact that Walz referred to being a woman as a preexisting health condition during the debate.

Did Tim Walz just say that being a woman is a preexisting condition? pic.twitter.com/9odnt9R3q2 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 2, 2024

To no surprise, the network called the race for Walz, even though polling from other organizations showed the contrary.