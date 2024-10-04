Dave McCormick Destroys Bob Casey in PA Senate Debate

On Thursday evening, Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. Bob Casey was destroyed by Republican challenger Dave McCormick in their first, and likely only, debate.

According to a poll posted by ABC27 WHTM, viewers believe that McCormick outperformed Casey in the debate. Casey has served in the U.S. Senate since 2007. McCormick, a West Point graduate and combat veteran, is running for his seat.

Advertisement

In the debate, Casey signaled that he would support ending the filibuster to pass legislation protecting abortion rights. This is an extreme pro-abortion stance taken by radical leftists like Vice President Kamala Harris in recent weeks, which Townhall covered.

“Right now, the filibuster acts as a block to make progress on background checks for common sense gun legislation. To make sure we have background checks in place, supported by 85 percent of the American people. That’s blocked because of the filibuster,” Casey said.

“Women’s rights are blocked. Voting rights is blocked. Workers’ rights…protecting workers’ rights to join a union. All of that is blocked by the filibuster…my opponent will continue to support the blocking of this, using this arcane rule to block progress really as an excuse not to vote on major issues of the day,” Casey continued.

While Casey has tried to tout himself as a “moderate” over the years, McCormick pointed out that Casey votes for the Biden-Harris agenda 99 percent of the time. His voting record proves it.

“You heard her [Harris] speak. She wants to ban fracking. She wants to have mandatory buy backs of your guns. She wants to give citizenship to illegal immigrants. Bob Casey’s a sure vote. He is a 99 percent vote for Biden-Harris. He’ll be a 99 percent vote for Harris-Walz,” McCormick said.

“That is what you’re dealing with. A career politician who is too weak and too liberal to stand up against his own party,” McCormick added.

Leftist @Bob_Casey gets absolutely torched at the PA Senate Debate tonight 🔥



"He is a 99% vote for Biden-Harris. He'll be a 99% vote for Harris-Walz." - @DaveMcCormickPApic.twitter.com/aFhKxq6B2O — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 4, 2024

This is apparent on the issue of the border, McCormick pointed out.

"What chutzpah to run an ad on how tough he is on the border when he voted against funding for the Border Patrol. He ran an ad in front of the wall that he voted against. He voted for sanctuary cities. He voted for federal benefits for illegal immigrants," McCormick said.

“[Casey] has very little that he can say with credibility on the border,” he added, pointing out that we need mass deportations immediately.

“We have made Americans less secure…because of the weakness of Bob Casey and Democrats on this issue.”

🔥 Dave McCormick just scorched Bob Casey during the PA Senate debate on the border, says "ABSOLUTELY" we must enact deportations



"[He] ran an ad on how tough he is on the border - when he voted AGAINST funding for the Border Patrol. He ran an ad in front of the wall that he… pic.twitter.com/UkZqwW6TxT — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 4, 2024

Advertisement

On the issue of Israel, Casey claimed that he strongly supports Israel and always has. McCormick noted that this hasn’t always been the case.

“The original sin, was the funding of Iran that Sen. Casey was the deciding vote. Gave Iran $100 billion of sanctioned money that’s been used to underwrite terrorism…Now that Israel’s in a fight for its life, it’s because of that weakness. That encouragement. That lack of strength of standing up against Iran…I wouldn’t send troops in on the ground right now. But, what President Biden’s done, is he’s started to put red lines in place on what Israel should and should not do. We need to stand steadfast with Israel. Sen. Casey’s been a weak voice,” McCormick explained.

McCormick added that Casey endorsed Democrat Summer Lee, an antisemite.

We need to stand with Israel and Pennsylvania's Jewish Community.



Bob Casey has been too weak to stand up to antisemites at home and was the deciding vote for the Iran Deal — giving Iran billions to underwrite global terrorism. pic.twitter.com/vmHAQpwzKy — Dave McCormick (@DaveMcCormickPA) October 4, 2024

These aren’t the only flip-flops from Casey in recent years, McCormick concluded.

“Bob is not just part of the problem; Bob Casey is the problem,” McCormick said.

Advertisement

“Bob Casey is a weak leader. Bob Casey is a career politician. Bob Casey went to the Senate to change Washington and Washington changed Bob Casey,” McCormick explained.

“This is not the Bob Casey you elected for office 30 years ago.”