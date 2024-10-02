JD Vance Put the Smackdown on Tim Walz in VP Debate Showdown
Tipsheet

A Month Away From Election Day, Biden Tightens Asylum Restrictions

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  October 02, 2024 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File

Thirty-six days before the election, the Biden administration announced that it will tighten asylum restrictions at the southern border. 

The rule, announced on Monday, which cements a previous restrictions announced in June, prevent illegal aliens from being granted asylum when the U.S.-Mexico border is overwhelmed (via the Associated Press):

Advertisement

Under the previous rules, the U.S. could restrict asylum access when the number of migrants trying to enter the country between the official border crossings hit 2,500 per day. The daily numbers had to average below 1,500 per day for a week in order for the restrictions to be lifted.

The version rolled out Monday says the daily numbers will have to be below 1,500 for nearly a month before the restrictions can be lifted. And the administration is now counting all children toward that number, whereas previously only migrant children from Mexico were counted.

The changes went into effect on Tuesday. Many illegal immigrants who cross the border claim asylum so they can stay in the states.

In recent weeks, Townhall has covered how other countries have decided to crack down on so-called “asylum seekers.” 

