Trump Reacts to Iran's Ballistic Missile Barrage
Biden Finally Releases a Statement on the Dock Strike
BREAKING: Iran Launches Full-Scale Attack on Israel
UPDATE: Missiles on Their Way; Israel Braces for Impact of Iranian Retaliation
Biden's Port Strike Is Going to Be Expensive and Painful
Was This the Reason for FEMA’s Tardy Response to North Carolina Hurricane Victims?
The Babylon Bee Sues California Over New 'Deepfake' Laws
RNC Announces Even More Election Integrity Wins Ahead of November Election
Skepticism Alert: Beware of This Democrat's Warning About a Key Battleground State
Could Squad Member Ayanna Pressley Have Picked a Worse Time for This Anti-Israel...
BREAKING: Terror Attack Reported in Tel Aviv, Eight Confirmed Dead
College Volleyball Team Forfeits Match Against Team With Trans Player
Here's Why This Blue State Is Suing a Catholic Hospital
Did Tim Walz Just Get Caught in Yet Another Weird Lie?
Tipsheet

Go Woke Go Broke: Netflix Cancellations Surge After Co-Founder Donates to Kamala Harris

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  October 01, 2024 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

Streaming giant Netflix suffered a surge in cancellations in the days after its co-founder and chairman, Reed Hastings, endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president. 

Advertisement

According to a report from Bloomberg, the rate of cancellations nearly tripled in the United States after Hastings announced his endorsement in the 2024 presidential race (via Bloomberg):

Customers in the US canceled Netflix at a higher rate in July — 2.8% — than any month since February. That is largely due to the company’s decision to phase out its basic tier. Basic was the cheapest advertising-free version of Netflix. But the five-day period after Hastings’ endorsement was unusual, even for July.

Hastings made his endorsement clear on X (formerly Twitter), where he congratulated Harris and said, “now it is time to win.”

Hastings, a longtime Democratic donor, told The Information that he donated $7 million to a pro-Kamala Harris super PAC. 

“Three days later after the donation became public, July 26, was the single worst day for Netflix cancellations this year,” Bloomberg noted. 

Recommended

BREAKING: Iran Launches Full-Scale Attack on Israel Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk wrote on X, “Donations by Netflix employees could not be more lopsided in favor of the Democratic Party.”

Earlier this year, Hastings became one of the biggest Democratic donors to call for President Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race, The New York Times reported.

“Biden needs to step aside to allow a vigorous Democratic leader to beat Trump and keep us safe and prosperous,” he said in an email with The Times in July.

Tags: WOKENESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Iran Launches Full-Scale Attack on Israel Katie Pavlich
Trump Reacts to Iran's Ballistic Missile Barrage Katie Pavlich
Did Tim Walz Just Get Caught in Yet Another Weird Lie? Guy Benson
BREAKING: Terror Attack Reported in Tel Aviv, Eight Confirmed Dead Madeline Leesman
Biden Finally Releases a Statement on the Dock Strike Katie Pavlich
Kamala in Big Trouble! Harris Campaign Falling Apart! Trump Momentum! Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: Iran Launches Full-Scale Attack on Israel Katie Pavlich
Advertisement