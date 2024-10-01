College Volleyball Team Forfeits Match Against Team With Trans Player

The women’s volleyball team at Boise State University forfeited a match on Saturday against San José State University, seemingly over the fact that the team includes a biological male who thinks he is a woman.

In a statement to Outkick on Friday, Boise State Athletics did not outline a concise reason as to why the match was forfeited.

“Boise State volleyball will not play its scheduled match at San José State on Saturday, Sept. 28,” the statement read. “Per Mountain West Conference policy, the Conference will record the match as a forfeit and a loss for Boise State. The Broncos will next compete on Oct. 3 against Air Force.”

But, the outlet noted that it was because of the so-called “transgender” player.

Boise State women’s volleyball announces it will not play San Jose State because the team’s best player is a male.



Sources close to the situation tell me the players have the complete support of the school, coaches and parents. pic.twitter.com/bICfJgwBLU — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 27, 2024

According to Outkick, the transgender player is Blaire Fleming. As a result, the team has gone undefeated this season, 10-0.

The NCAA responded to the situation. In a statement shared with Outkick, the organization said, "College sports are the premier stage for women’s sports in America and the NCAA members will continue to promote Title IX, make unprecedented investments in women’s sports and ensure fair competition for all student-athletes in all NCAA championships."

In August, Townhall covered how a high school volleyball player was left partially paralyzed after competing against a so-called “transgender” athlete.

Payton McNabb was 17 years old when a male athlete who thinks he’s a woman spiked a volleyball in her face so hard that she lost consciousness. She told Daily Mail that the man “cackled in delight,” as did his teammates, when she was injured. Townhall reported this incident when it occurred.

As a result, McNabb was left with brain damage and paralysis on the right side of her body. She gave up on her dream of going to college on a volleyball scholarship, and now faces difficulty walking. All this, because a community of parents and school staff allowed a male athlete to play on a women’s team in the name of “inclusivity” and “fairness.”