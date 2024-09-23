Resurfaced Video of Kamala Destroys Her Latest Fakery on the Border
Trump Was Asked If He'll Run Again in 2028 If He Loses This Election. Here Was His Answer.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  September 23, 2024 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

In an interview on Friday, former President Donald Trump confirmed that he will not seek reelection in 2028 if he loses the presidential election this year. 

Trump made the remarks in an interview with Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Sharyl Attkisson on her show “Full Measure.”

“No, I don't. No, I don't,” Trump said in the interview about running for reelection in 2028. 

“I think that that will be, that will be it. I don't see that at all. I think that hopefully we're gonna be successful,” he added.

“I was a very consequential president, and would certainly be, and maybe even more so this time,” Trump added. “I understand countries, I understand who rips us and who doesn’t.”

“It would have been easier if I did it, you know, contiguous,” he said about losing the 2020 election. “The benefit is more than anything else, it shows how bad they were. It shows how bad this radical left liberal crazy philosophy is.”

The election is less than two months away. In the months leading up to it, Trump has survived two assassination attempts. Earlier this month, a man tried to assassinate Trump at his golf course. 

In the interview, Trump joked that golf “seems to be quite a dangerous sport” now.

Trump won the presidency in 2016 but lost to President Joe Biden in 2020. 

In July, Biden announced that he would not seek reelection. This came after weeks of pressure from other Democrats to drop out of the race. Biden debated Trump in June, showing the world that he was not fit to be president any longer. Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris shortly after.

