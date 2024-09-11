Oh, So That's Who Helped With Kamala's Debate Prep
Tipsheet

Illegal Alien Living on Martha's Vineyard Was Just Arrested. Here’s Why.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  September 11, 2024 2:30 PM
LightFieldStudios/iStock/Getty Images Plus

An illegal alien was arrested and charged with child rape in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. The illegal was freed from prison earlier this year for strangling someone.

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Warley Neto, a 24-year-old Brazilian national, was arrested on Aug. 23 at the Dukes County Superior Court in Edgartown. 

Neto was charged with five counts of raping a Massachusetts minor. Officers from Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) arrested him. 

Predictably, Neto illegally crossed the border into the United States near Paso Del Norte, Texas, on March 11, 2018. The following day, USBP served Neto a notice to appear before a Department of Justice immigration judge and released him from custody on March 13, 2018, ICE noted: 

ERO lodged an immigration detainer against Neto with the Dukes County Jail and House of Correction Feb. 18, 2023, after the Edgartown Police Department arrested Neto for strangulation or suffocation, assault and battery on a family household member, and threat to commit crime.

The Edgartown District Court found Neto guilty On June 8, 2023, of threatening to commit crime, assault and battery family household member, and strangulation or suffocation. The Edgartown District Court sentenced Neto to 364 days in prison but suspended all but 90 days of the sentence.

Recommended

Voter Reactions to the ABC News Debate Were Not Good...for Kamala Matt Vespa
After this, ERO Boston lodged an immigration detainer against Neto with the Tisbury Police Department following their arrest of Neto Jan. 12 for a warrant related to five counts rape of a child and five counts enticing a minor under 16.

The Dukes County Superior Court indicted Neto Jan. 16 for five counts of rape of a child and five counts of entice of child under 16-years-old.

Neto was arrested on Aug. 23. 

“Warley Neto allegedly repeatedly assaulted a Massachusetts child and represents a significant threat to the safety of our neighborhoods,” said ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons.

"We are grateful for the cooperation of the Dukes County Sheriff’s Office for prioritizing public safety and allowing Neto’s safe transfer of custody to ERO. Too often local jurisdictions refuse to honor immigration detainers and release dangerous offenders back into the community to reoffend. ERO Boston will continue to apprehend and remove the most egregious noncitizen offenders from New England,” Lyons added.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CRIME ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

