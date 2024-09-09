Horrifying: Illegal Alien Admits to Raping, Kidnapping Louisiana Teenager at Knifepoint

An illegal alien in Louisiana admitted to kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old girl in Louisiana, according to report from the New York Post.

The illegal, Diego Rodriguez-Salvador, 23, was arrested Sept. 4 for allegedly luring the minor into his vehicle before driving her to his home in Kenner and raping her.

Reportedly, Rodriguez-Salvador, from Honduras, asked the girl to ride with him to a nearby store. The 13-year-old was his friend’s sister.

Once the 13-year-old got into the car, she noticed Rodriguez-Salvador began driving the wrong direction. Then, he pulled out a knife, raped her, and dropped her off in her neighborhood before speeding off.

This occurred around 7:45 p.m. Police then embarked on a short manhunt for Rodriguez-Salvador. The police located a 2013 Nissan Altima linked to him. Phone contact was made with the suspect and he agreed to surrender himself before being taken into custody.

Afterwards, Rodriguez-Salvador reportedly admitted to the crime (via NYP):

Kenner police Chief Keith Conley described him as “a ghost,” saying that very little was known about him besides the fact that he was from Honduras and in the country illegally, the outlet reported. It was not known when he entered the US. “Diego has undocumented status in the United States and detectives are working closely with Homeland Security Investigations to obtain any additional information that could assist in his identification or apprehension,” the Kenner Police Department said in a statement.

Late last month, Townhall reported how a previously deported illegal alien from Mexico reportedly raped a 10-year-old boy in Mississippi.

