Flashback to What Liz Cheney Had to Say About Kamala Harris in 2020

This week, former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, which Matt covered.

“Because we are here in North Carolina, I think it is crucially important for people to recognize … that Trump poses something that should prevent people from voting for him, but I don’t believe we have the luxury of writing in candidates' names — particularly in swing states,” she said in remarks at a Duke University even titled “Defending Democracy.”

“As a conservative, as someone who believes in and cares about the Constitution, I have thought deeply about this and because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump but I will be voting for Kamala Harris,” she added.

Liz Cheney endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris at Duke University@newsobserver pic.twitter.com/taoMYNQ6d1 — Emma Cline (@emmacline_) September 4, 2024

In a post on X, Cheney once said that Harris “wants to recreate America in the image of what’s happening on the streets of Portland & Seattle.”

“We won’t give her a chance,” she added.

Kamala Harris is a radical liberal who would raise taxes, take away guns & health insurance, and explode the size and power of the federal gov’t. She wants to recreate America in the image of what’s happening on the streets of Portland & Seattle. We won’t give her the chance. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 11, 2020

Cheney lost her primary in 2022 in Wyoming to her opponent, Harriet Hageman, who was backed by Trump.

When she lost, Cheney said, “now the real work begins,” alluding that she would stop Trump from winning the White House again.