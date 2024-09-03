One Former GOP Senator Will Not Vote for Trump or Harris

Former Republican Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) said in an interview that he will not vote for former President Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

Toomey made the remarks on-air on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” program.

"Neither Trump nor Harris will be my choice for president," Toomey stated on the program.

“I voted for Donald Trump once, ‘16 an in ‘20. But when you lose an election and you try to overturn the results so you can stay in power, you lose me,” he said. “You lose me at that point.”

“I acknowledge that the outcome is a binary situation [between Trump and Harris], my choice is not. I have the choice…it is an acceptable position for me to say that neither of these candidates will be my choice for president,” he said.

Toomey added that Republican control of the Senate is “essential” going forward, especially if Harris ends up in office

If the Democrats are in power, he added, it would result in “huge taxes increases, Medicare for all” and an expansion of the Supreme Court.

"Neither Trump nor Harris will be my choice for president," says Fmr. Senator Pat Toomey when it comes to the presidential race. pic.twitter.com/RNLsg659gh — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) September 3, 2024

Toomey retired from the U.S. Senate at the end of 2022. He served for 12 years.

During that time, Toomey was one of the seven Senate Republicans who voted to convict Trump at his second impeachment trial on the charge of inciting an insurrection on Jan. 6.

In a statement, Toomey claimed that Trump betrayed the Constitution and “his oath of office required conviction.”