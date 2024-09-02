Is CNN Serious With This Headline About the American Murdered by Hamas?
GOP Senator Shuts Down NBC Host for Peddling False Narrative About Trump's Arlington...
Here's What Shocked Biden in the Final Days of His Presidential Campaign
Here's What Tim Walz Did When Asked About the Six Hostages Found Dead...
Here's What 'Meet the Press' Got Wrong in Its Correction to What Host...
Panem et Circenses
Trump Looking Good At Labor Day Kickoff
U.S. Seizes Venezuelan Leader Maduro's Plane Citing Violations of U.S. Sanctions
CA Democrats Vote No On Harris’s 'No Tax On Tips' Proposal
Here’s What George Clooney Said About Biden Dropping Out of the Race
Joe Biden Accuses Netanyahu of Not Doing Enough to Secure Hostage Deal
Biden-Harris Education Department Sued Over Race-Based 'Achievement Program'
Why Second Amendment Supporters Must Vote in November
Congress Risks America’s Medical Innovation With New Legislation
Tipsheet

One GOP Senate Candidate Says He'd Push Back Against His Party If Elected

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  September 02, 2024 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), who is running for the U.S. Senate, said in an interview on Thursday that he would push back against Republicans if elected. 

Advertisement

Hogan made the remarks in an interview with CNBC.

Becky Quick asked Hogan if he saw himself  “playing that same sort of a role, where you push back pretty hard against” the Republican Party if elected.

“No question about that,” Hogan said. “I mean, I believe I will be exactly in that kind of a role.”

“Unfortunately, some really good people are leaving the Senate because they’re so fed up with this divisive, angry politics and the broken political system,” Hogan added.

In March, Hogan said in an interview that he would not vote for former President Donald Trump in the election this November.

This week, Townhall covered how a poll released by AARP showed the Maryland Senate race between Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) and Hogan deadlocked.

According to the poll, Alsobrooks and Hogan are tied at 46 percent each. Seven percent of respondents are undecided and 1 percent said that they will support another candidate. 

Recommended

Dodging The Debate Would Be Smart Because Kamala Isn’t Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

“Voters 50 and older are the biggest and most enthusiastic voting bloc in this election, and their votes will make the difference in the tight U.S. Senate race this year,” Hank Greenberg, AARP Maryland State Director, said in a press release

“Candidates need to focus on the issues that matter most to older voters, from protecting Social Security and Medicare to supporting family caregivers to securing an economic future for themselves and their families,” Greenberg added.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dodging The Debate Would Be Smart Because Kamala Isn’t Kurt Schlichter
Is CNN Serious With This Headline About the American Murdered by Hamas? Matt Vespa
CA Democrats Vote No On Harris’s 'No Tax On Tips' Proposal Sarah Arnold
GOP Senator Shuts Down NBC Host for Peddling False Narrative About Trump's Arlington Cemetery Visit Matt Vespa
Here's What Tim Walz Did When Asked About the Six Hostages Found Dead in Gaza Matt Vespa
Here's What Shocked Biden in the Final Days of His Presidential Campaign Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dodging The Debate Would Be Smart Because Kamala Isn’t Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement