One GOP Senate Candidate Says He'd Push Back Against His Party If Elected

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), who is running for the U.S. Senate, said in an interview on Thursday that he would push back against Republicans if elected.

Advertisement

Hogan made the remarks in an interview with CNBC.

Becky Quick asked Hogan if he saw himself “playing that same sort of a role, where you push back pretty hard against” the Republican Party if elected.

“No question about that,” Hogan said. “I mean, I believe I will be exactly in that kind of a role.”

“Unfortunately, some really good people are leaving the Senate because they’re so fed up with this divisive, angry politics and the broken political system,” Hogan added.

In March, Hogan said in an interview that he would not vote for former President Donald Trump in the election this November.

This week, Townhall covered how a poll released by AARP showed the Maryland Senate race between Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) and Hogan deadlocked.

According to the poll, Alsobrooks and Hogan are tied at 46 percent each. Seven percent of respondents are undecided and 1 percent said that they will support another candidate.

“Voters 50 and older are the biggest and most enthusiastic voting bloc in this election, and their votes will make the difference in the tight U.S. Senate race this year,” Hank Greenberg, AARP Maryland State Director, said in a press release.

“Candidates need to focus on the issues that matter most to older voters, from protecting Social Security and Medicare to supporting family caregivers to securing an economic future for themselves and their families,” Greenberg added.