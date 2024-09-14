Joe Biden Did More Than Wear a MAGA Hat at a PA Event....
The Left Is Powerless in Stopping the Haitians Eating Pets Story...And It's Amazing...
Doing the Job of CNN's Fact-Checker to Correct Kamala's Long List of Debate...
Islamists in Flip-Flops Outfox Inept Harris and Biden
Trump Sent a Birthday Note to a Boy With a Rare Brain Disorder....
Watch Harris Boast About Her Neighbors Lawn When Asked About Economic Policy
This Texas Democrat Changed His Tune on the Border Crisis
Trump Had the Perfect Response to People Saying He Was 'Angry' at the...
Kamala Harris' First Solo Interview Was Hard to Watch
Here's California's Latest Incentive for Illegal Immigrants
Trump Announces Plans to Keep Illegal Aliens From Receiving Federal Housing Subsidies
Democrats Have to Choose Between Unions and Students
Kamala Harris and the Company She Keeps
Appeasing the Iranian Mullahs Is Insane
Tipsheet

Dem Senator Says the Quiet Part Out Loud When Asked About Kamala's Cheney Endorsement

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 14, 2024 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File

Progressive reporter Michael Tracey can’t believe what he’s hearing: Democrats are embracing Dick Cheney. The man who Joe Biden called the most dangerous vice president we’ve ever had in 2008 is now some rampart for democracy. Vice President Kamala Harris touted Cheney’s endorsement during the ABC News debate. His daughter Liz, a former congresswoman, also backed Harris. It’s not a shock; one must wonder what took her so long, but it’s beyond comical that liberals think this is some flex.

Advertisement

Conservatives are done with the Cheney family, and it’s not like this endorsement is going to carry a lot of weight; Harris isn’t winning Pennsylvania because of it. Yet, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said the quiet part out loud, saying that Kamala is trying to win an election. 

Recommended

The Left Is Powerless in Stopping the Haitians Eating Pets Story...And It's Amazing to Watch Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Tracey seems to be navigating the Twilight Zone as he presses multiple Democrats post-debate about how Cheney was integral in launching the Iraq War based on false pretenses. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) was even more shameless, adding that Cheney has the credentials to judge the issue about the preservation of our democracy competently. Why? Because he’s supporting a Democrat. It’s laughable. He’s no longer Darth Vader because he’s backing Harris, and there’s no spin these clowns can articulate that can pivot away from that point.

What a time to be alive.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Left Is Powerless in Stopping the Haitians Eating Pets Story...And It's Amazing to Watch Matt Vespa
Trump Had the Perfect Response to People Saying He Was 'Angry' at the Debate Sarah Arnold
If Kamala Wants to Win Pennsylvania, This Isn't the Way to Do It. Matt Vespa
Kamala Harris' First Solo Interview Was Hard to Watch Sarah Arnold
Islamists in Flip-Flops Outfox Inept Harris and Biden Tom Tradup
Trump Sent a Birthday Note to a Boy With a Rare Brain Disorder. The Video Will Bring You to Tears. Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Left Is Powerless in Stopping the Haitians Eating Pets Story...And It's Amazing to Watch Matt Vespa
Advertisement