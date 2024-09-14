Dem Senator Says the Quiet Part Out Loud When Asked About Kamala's Cheney Endorsement

Progressive reporter Michael Tracey can’t believe what he’s hearing: Democrats are embracing Dick Cheney. The man who Joe Biden called the most dangerous vice president we’ve ever had in 2008 is now some rampart for democracy. Vice President Kamala Harris touted Cheney’s endorsement during the ABC News debate. His daughter Liz, a former congresswoman, also backed Harris. It’s not a shock; one must wonder what took her so long, but it’s beyond comical that liberals think this is some flex.

Conservatives are done with the Cheney family, and it’s not like this endorsement is going to carry a lot of weight; Harris isn’t winning Pennsylvania because of it. Yet, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said the quiet part out loud, saying that Kamala is trying to win an election.

SUPERCUT!



Harris: I'm proud to be endorsed by the Dark Lord himself! pic.twitter.com/ifpLk1W0DJ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 12, 2024

Spoiler! Democrats' earlier opposition to Cheney was all an act https://t.co/5PeWQGsOtO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 12, 2024

Here’s my exchange with Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) about Kamala Harris touting the endorsement of Dick Cheney. We also revisit whether he still believes that Trump colluded with Russia pic.twitter.com/lqmKGPsxSR — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) September 12, 2024

I wish I could go back and tell my teenage self posting anonymously on the DailyKos that it would eventually be considered "right-wing" to criticize Dick Cheney https://t.co/FepORdDkR9 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) September 12, 2024

I asked Sen. Laphonza Butler (D-CA) if she, like Kamala Harris, would welcome the endorsement of Dick Cheney. Her answer may surprise you pic.twitter.com/KPgphMMsIR — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) September 12, 2024

Here’s another exchange I had with a Kamala campaign surrogate, Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), on his apparent belief that Dick Cheney is suddenly fit to determine who will respect the Constitution and “rule of law” pic.twitter.com/qzkQRZiYyS — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) September 12, 2024

Tracey seems to be navigating the Twilight Zone as he presses multiple Democrats post-debate about how Cheney was integral in launching the Iraq War based on false pretenses. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) was even more shameless, adding that Cheney has the credentials to judge the issue about the preservation of our democracy competently. Why? Because he’s supporting a Democrat. It’s laughable. He’s no longer Darth Vader because he’s backing Harris, and there’s no spin these clowns can articulate that can pivot away from that point.

What a time to be alive.