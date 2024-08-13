Democrats Want Non-Citizens to Vote in America's Elections. Here's What the RNC Is Doing About It.

On Tuesday, the Republican National Committee (RNC) sent a letter to Democrat election officials in eight states to demand proof of citizenship and other safeguards for the upcoming election.

This came after the RNC and the Minnesota GOP discovered that a non-citizen legally residing in the United States received a primary ballot to vote in Minnesota.

Since then, letters were sent to the secretaries of state in California, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Nevada, New York, and Wisconsin.

“It is illegal for non-citizens to vote in our elections. Yet time and again, we have seen Democrat officials oppose basic safeguards and dismantle election integrity provisions, intentionally opening the door to non-citizen voting in our elections,” RNC Chairman Michael Whatley said in a published statement.

“This is just the latest step in our fight to compel officials to follow the law: only Americans should decide American elections, and Democrats will be held accountable,” he added.

The RNC pointed out that Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R) recently removed nearly 500 non-citizens from its rolls. In Virginia, Governor Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares discovered and removed 6,300 non-citizens from the voter rolls.

In Tennessee, Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins sent a letter to 14,000 suspected non-citizens to update their registration and mail proof of citizenship.

“Secure elections start with secure voter rolls. States have significant power to ensure that those who are registered to vote are qualified to vote—which includes the basic requirement of U.S. citizenship,” the letter stated.

“Noncitizen registration is a growing threat to our elections. The Biden administration is pushing policies that exacerbate the problem. And most states are doing nothing in response,” the letter added. “We encourage you, as the chief elections officer of your state, to step up where the Biden administration has failed. As the Supreme Court has recognized, ‘Confidence in the integrity of our electoral processes is essential to the functioning of our participatory democracy.’”