Tipsheet

Here’s What Harris Did When She Was Interrupted by Pro-Hamas Protesters

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  August 08, 2024 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Vice President Kamala Harris was interrupted by pro-Hamas protesters at her rally in Michigan on Wednesday.

About halfway through her remarks, the protesters began to chant, “Kamala, Kamala you can’t hide! We won’t vote for genocide.”

“I’m here because we believe in democracy. Everyone’s voice matters,” Harris responded. “But I am speaking now. I am speaking now.”

The protesters continued. Some members of the crowd tried to drown out the protesters. 

“Project 2025, you know, Donald Trump plans to give tax breaks to billionaires and big corporations. He intends to cut Social Security and Medicare. He intends to surrender our fight against the climate crisis. And he intends to end the Affordable Care Act,” Harris added.

“You know what? If you want Donald Trump to win, then say that. Otherwise, I’m speaking,” Harris continued. Campaign staffers then escorted the protesters out of the venue. 

Earlier this week, Harris selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate against former President Donald Trump and Sen. J.D. Vance. 

Veterans Will Not Be Fooled By Tim Walz Kurt Schlichter
In an interview this week, former President Donald Trump said that Harris and Walz will make the country “communist immediately” if they are elected, which Townhall covered.

“I can’t believe it. I never thought this was going to be the one that was picked,” Trump said of Walz. For weeks, rumors swirled that Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro would be Harris’ running mate. 

“If you look at his record with no walls, no security, let everybody in…He’s a smarter version of [Harris]. He’s probably the same as Bernie Sanders…There’s never been a ticket like this. This is a ticket that would want this country to go communist immediately if not sooner,” Trump claimed.

Veterans Will Not Be Fooled By Tim Walz Kurt Schlichter
Nancy Pelosi Asks the Wrong Question About JD Vance's Military Service Rebecca Downs
Team Kamala Tries to Clean Up Her Meeting With Pro-Hamas Activists Katie Pavlich
Kamala Harris Met With Pro-Hamas Activists Before Detroit Rally. Here's What She Told Them. Matt Vespa
MSNBC Host Hyperventilates Over Tim Walz's Military Record Matt Vespa
Biden's Latest Remarks About the Transfer of Power Shows His Brain Is Officially Fried Matt Vespa

