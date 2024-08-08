Here’s What Harris Did When She Was Interrupted by Pro-Hamas Protesters

Vice President Kamala Harris was interrupted by pro-Hamas protesters at her rally in Michigan on Wednesday.

About halfway through her remarks, the protesters began to chant, “Kamala, Kamala you can’t hide! We won’t vote for genocide.”

“I’m here because we believe in democracy. Everyone’s voice matters,” Harris responded. “But I am speaking now. I am speaking now.”

The protesters continued. Some members of the crowd tried to drown out the protesters.

“Project 2025, you know, Donald Trump plans to give tax breaks to billionaires and big corporations. He intends to cut Social Security and Medicare. He intends to surrender our fight against the climate crisis. And he intends to end the Affordable Care Act,” Harris added.

“You know what? If you want Donald Trump to win, then say that. Otherwise, I’m speaking,” Harris continued. Campaign staffers then escorted the protesters out of the venue.

Kamala Harris scolds anti-Israel hecklers chanting "We won’t vote for genocide!" in Michigan. https://t.co/KTBFt2HvJu pic.twitter.com/qIAKmrt8Uk — New York Post (@nypost) August 8, 2024

Earlier this week, Harris selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate against former President Donald Trump and Sen. J.D. Vance.

In an interview this week, former President Donald Trump said that Harris and Walz will make the country “communist immediately” if they are elected, which Townhall covered.

“I can’t believe it. I never thought this was going to be the one that was picked,” Trump said of Walz. For weeks, rumors swirled that Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro would be Harris’ running mate.

“If you look at his record with no walls, no security, let everybody in…He’s a smarter version of [Harris]. He’s probably the same as Bernie Sanders…There’s never been a ticket like this. This is a ticket that would want this country to go communist immediately if not sooner,” Trump claimed.