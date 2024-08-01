American Captives to Be Freed in Prisoner Swap With Russia

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and Marine veteran Paul Whelan will be released as part of a large-scale prisoner swap among Russia, the United States, and Germany, multiple outlets are reporting.

Gershkovich, who was arrested last year while reporting in the country, was sentenced on July 19 to 16 years in prison on espionage charges. The U.S. government and The Wall Street Journal denied the accusations, saying the 32-year-old had been “wrongfully detained.”

In a statement after his sentencing, President Biden said “he was targeted by the Russian government because he is a journalist and an American,” and vowed to fight for his release.

"As I have long said and as the UN also concluded, there is no question that Russia is wrongfully detaining Evan," the president added. "Journalism is not a crime. We will continue to stand strong for press freedom in Russia and worldwide, and stand against all those who seek to attack the press or target journalists. Additionally, since the very first day of my Administration, I have had no higher priority than seeking the release and safe return of Evan, Paul Whelan and all Americans wrongfully detained and held hostage abroad."

Whelan, who was detained in 2018, had also been serving a 16-year prison sentence on espionage claims, which he and the U.S. vigorously denied.

