GOP Governor Reverses Stance, Endorses Trump

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) endorsed former President Donald Trump on Friday. This is a sharp contrast to what the governor has said regarding the former president previously.

Advertisement

On X, Cox shared a picture of a letter he sent to Trump in the wake of his assassination attempt.

“Last Sunday I was feeling incredibly discouraged about our nation. After much prayer and searching about how to help heal our divides, I felt I needed to write former President Trump. I’m hopeful I can help in some small way,” Cox explained in the caption.

In the tw-page letter, Cox said that when Trump was attacked, “in that moment, you represented the best of America at one of our very worst times. Bloodied but not bowed. Courage – literary – under fire.”

“I want you to know that I truly believe that God had a hand in saving you…Your life was spared. Now, because of that miracle, you have the opportunity to do something that no other person on earth can do right now: unify and save our country. I fear that America is on the precipice of unmitigated disaster,” he added.

Cox acknowledged that “we have some differences and you probably don’t like me much,” but stated that “I have loved so many of your policies and firmly believe that our country has suffered over the last four years…You have a chance to build a coalition of support that our country has not seen since Ronald Reagan.”

In 2021, Cox said that Trump was responsible for the Capitol riots on Jan. 6.

“I certainly think it would be good for the nation if [Trump] were willing to resign,” Cox said on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Jan. 11, 2021.

According to The Hill, Cox previously said it would be a mistake for the party to nominate Trump again for the presidency.

Earlier this month, Cox said in a CNN interview that he wouldn’t cast his vote for Trump in 2024.

“I’m not going to vote for either presidential candidate this year. I’ll write somebody in, as I’ve done in the past,” he stated.