'Goodest Bunker': NYT Columnist Torches the Biden White House After They Emailed Her...
Is This Why Biden Is Digging in So Aggressively Regarding Staying in the...
WSJ Posts Insane Story About Biden's Meeting With German Leaders
'Man in Decline': The New York Times Editorial Board Bashes Biden. Again.
If Biden Is Pushed Out, Here's Who Trump Believes Will Step In
House Freedom Caucus Votes to Remove Another Member
Biden Administration Releases Statement on Bill That Seeks to Prevent Noncitizens From Vot...
Michael Moore Joins List of Those Calling on Biden to Step Aside
NEA President's Speech Has People Talking...and Not Just Because of What She Said
To the Left of San Francisco: Three Justices Fail Grants Pass
How the Media’s False Climate Crisis Narrative Is Harming the Industrial Heartland
Oof: A Ton of Elected Democrats Really, Really Have No Idea What to...
Ethics Watchdog Group Files Complaint Against Rep. Gwen Moore for Operating 'Scam PAC'
President Biden: Stop Lying About Charlottesville
Tipsheet

Over 100 People Were Shot in Chicago Last Weekend. Here's Who the Mayor Blamed.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  July 09, 2024 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Paul Beaty

This week, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) blamed late President Richard Nixon (R) for rampant violence in his city. Nixon died in 1994.

Over Independence Day weekend, over 100 people were shot in the Windy City. Nineteen of these shootings were fatal, according to multiple reports. Johnson’s response to that was to blame a former president instead of acknowledging that the city’s soft-on-crime policies, among other things, contributed to the fatal shootings. 

Advertisement

“Black death has been unfortunately accepted in this country for a very long time. We had a chance 60 years ago to get at the root causes and people mocked President Johnson. And we ended up with Richard Nixon. I’m going to work hard everyday to transform this city,” Johnson said in remarks. 

Once Johnson’s remarks circulated, the Richard Nixon Foundation responded. 

“Mayor Johnson’s reference to President Nixon is gratuitous and the facts are not on his side in his characterization,” the foundation said at the beginning of a lengthy X thread. 

The Nixon Foundation explained how Nixon’s administration worked to desegregate all schools after the Supreme Court handed down its landmark Brown v. Board of Education decision. Over the course of Nixon’s tenure as president, schools were “effectively and peacefully” desegregated. In addition, funding for civil rights programs expanded. 

Recommended

Is This Why Biden Is Digging in So Aggressively Regarding Staying in the 2024 Race? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The Foundation noted that Nixon allocated $12 million for research on sickle-cell anemia, which impacts one out of every 500 black children. And, Nixon’s administration increased the government’s federal purchases from black-owned businesses.

Additionally, Nixon more than doubled federal funding to predominantly black colleges and issued an executive order creating an Office of Minority Business Enterprise in the Department of Commerce.

Advertisement


Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is This Why Biden Is Digging in So Aggressively Regarding Staying in the 2024 Race? Matt Vespa
If Biden Is Pushed Out, Here's Who Trump Believes Will Step In Leah Barkoukis
'I'm Just Reading the Journalism': Conservative Contributor Leaves CNN Panel Stunned (Again) Townhall Video
Oof: A Ton of Elected Democrats Really, Really Have No Idea What to Say About Joe Biden Guy Benson
House Freedom Caucus Votes to Remove Another Member Leah Barkoukis
'Goodest Bunker': NYT Columnist Torches the Biden White House After They Emailed Her About This Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Is This Why Biden Is Digging in So Aggressively Regarding Staying in the 2024 Race? Matt Vespa
Advertisement