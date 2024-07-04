American Pride Remains Near a Record Low, Poll Shows

A Gallup poll published Tuesday shows that American pride remains near a record low.

This year’s survey found that two in five Americans, 41 percent, say they are “extremely proud” to be American. This is the fifth consecutive year this reading has been in the 38 percent to 43 percent range.

Another 26 percent of adults said they are “very proud” to be American. This falls in line with surveys taken in recent years (via Gallup):

The 67% combined share of Americans who are extremely or very proud is consistent with readings since 2018 and among the lowest in Gallup’s trend, just four percentage points above the record low of 63% in 2020. From 2001 through 2017, no fewer than 75% of U.S. adults said they were extremely or very proud, including majorities who were extremely proud.

Eighteen percent of Americans surveyed said they are “moderately proud” to be American, while 10 percent said they are “only a little” proud. A mere 5 percent are “not at all” proud of America.

Broken down by political party, more Republicans said that they felt pride in being American. Gallup noted that Republicans “consistently outpaced that of Democrats” when it comes to this.

Currently, 59 percent of Republicans, 34 percent of Democrats, and 36 percent of Independents said that they are “extremely proud” to be American. This disparity has been recorded in the past (via Gallup):

The 25-point gap in extreme pride between Republicans and Democrats today is similar to the 28-point average gap since 2001. The latest difference between the two parties is less than half of the record-high gap -- 54 points in 2019 -- when an all-time low of 22% of Democrats expressed extreme pride. Meanwhile, Republicans’ current extreme pride is statistically tied with the group’s 58% record low in 2022. Similarly, the percentage of independents with extreme national pride is near last year’s 33%, the lowest for that group.

Gallup noted that all party groups are “significantly less proud” than they were 20 years ago. The highest levels ever recorded occurred right after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

This year’s data was collected from June 3 through June 23.