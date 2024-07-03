Buckle Up: Top Dems Open the Door for Kamala...With Polling to Back Them...
CNN's Harry Enten Had Another Brutal Assessment for the Biden Campaign
One Dem Senator Wanted to Comment on Joe's Debate Until Top Dems Muzzled...
Here's the Sentence That Perfectly Describes the Biden White House Right Now
There Is Some Serious Blood in the Water Regarding Kicking Biden Off the...
Make the Most of Your Potent Townhall VIP Membership!
Biden Senior Adviser Accuses Editorial Boards of Election Interference for Criticizing Pre...
Vanity Fair Accused RFK Jr. of Eating a Dog. Here's How He Responded.
There Is Only One Democrat Polling Ahead of Trump in New Survey
The Democrats’ Transformation of America, Part Two
Joe Biden Just Destroyed Himself and the Media
Biden to Meet With Governors Who Want to 'Hear From Him Directly'
Politicians Have You in Their Wallets
Democrats' Debate Spin Shows They Are the Real Threat to Democracy
Tipsheet

Here's Nancy Pelosi's Response to the Trump vs. Biden Debate

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  July 03, 2024 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Former Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday that it is “fair” for voters to question if President Joe Biden has a condition or had “an episode” at the presidential debate last week.

Advertisement

Pelosi made the remarks in an interview with MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell. 

“Do you have questions as to whether this [Biden’s debate performance] was one bad night or whether there is something more serious involved? And whether he [Biden] needs to be more open…about if he does have a medical condition, if he is slipping…everybody knows there’s an age issue and he certainly did the opposite of reassuring people with that high risk, potentially high reward debate plan that they came up with. It backfired,” Mitchell said to Pelosi. 

“My experience with Joe Biden is that with all the legislation that we passed to save the country…he was masterful in helping to orchestrate, to write and to pass, and so, he has a vision, he has knowledge. He has judgment. He has a strategic thinking…he has a bad night. Now, I think it’s a legitimate question to say, ‘Is this an episode or is this a condition?’ So, when people ask that question, it’s completely legitimate, of both candidates,” Pelosi said before trashing Trump.

“I tore up his [Trump’s] speech when he lied to the Congress…we should be tearing up what he said the other day [at the debate] because it was a pack of lies,” she claimed, adding that it’s “very hard to debate somebody when you have to undo, debunk everything they’re saying.”

Recommended

Here's the Sentence That Perfectly Describes the Biden White House Right Now Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The day after the debate,  a YouGov poll found that nearly half of Americans believe that the Democratic Party should replace President Biden in the 2024 election, which Townhall covered.

In the survey, respondents were asked: “Who do you think the Democratic Party should nominate as its presidential candidate, if it wants to have the best chance of winning?”

Only 30 percent of respondents said “Joe Biden.” Forty-nine percent said “someone else.” Twenty-two percent said “not sure.”

When asked, “Who do you think the Republican Party should nominate as its presidential candidate, if it wants to have the best chance of winning?” respondents indicated that former President Donald Trump (44 percent) was the best option. Thirty-eight percent said “someone else” and 18 percent said “not sure.”

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the Sentence That Perfectly Describes the Biden White House Right Now Matt Vespa
Biden's Big Bluff Byron York
Joe Biden Just Destroyed Himself and the Media Ben Shapiro
There Is Some Serious Blood in the Water Regarding Kicking Biden Off the Ticket Matt Vespa
CNN's Harry Enten Had Another Brutal Assessment for the Biden Campaign Matt Vespa
One Dem Senator Wanted to Comment on Joe's Debate Until Top Dems Muzzled Him Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's the Sentence That Perfectly Describes the Biden White House Right Now Matt Vespa
Advertisement