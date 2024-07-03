Biden Admin Gives Illegal Aliens From One Country Temporary Protected Status

On Friday, the Biden administration announced that over 300,000 illegal immigrants from Haiti would be given temporary protected status. This would apply for Haitians who arrived in the country on or before June 3, 2024.

The illegal immigrants who qualify for the protected status would shield them from being deported back to Haiti.

“We are providing this humanitarian relief to Haitians already present in the United States given the conditions that existed in their home country as of June 3, 2024,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said. “In doing so, we are realizing the core objective of the TPS law and our obligation to fulfill it.”

"Several regions in Haiti continue to face violence or insecurity, and many have limited access to safety, health care, food, and water. Haiti is particularly prone to flooding and mudslides, and often experiences significant damage due to storms, flooding, and earthquakes. These overlapping humanitarian challenges have resulted in ongoing urgent humanitarian needs," Mayorkas added.

According to several reports, Haiti's TPS designation was set to expire on Aug. 4, before Mayorkas moved last week to extend it until Feb. 3, 2026.

Late last month, U.S. Border Patrol agents stopped over 100 Haitian illegal aliens from attempting to land in Florida, which Townhall covered.

"At approximately 4:00 a.m., U.S. Border Patrol agents with support from federal, state & local law enforcement partners responded to a migrant landing & encountered 118 Haitian migrants," Miami Sector Chief Patrol Agent Samuel Briggs reportedly said.

Key West, FL; At approximately 4:00 a.m., U.S. Border Patrol agents with support from federal, state & local law enforcement partners responded to a migrant landing & encountered 118 Haitian migrants. Local EMS is on scene evaluating the individuals. #haiti #florida #keywest pic.twitter.com/5y9FAGamMr — Samuel Briggs II (@USBPChiefMIP) June 26, 2024

Earlier last month, Townhall covered how the United States Coast Guard intercepted hundreds of illegal aliens in boats headed towards Florida over the course of a weekend. A total of 305 people fleeing Bahamas and Haiti were “unlawful maritime migration attempts” A total of 196 people were sent back to Haiti while the other 109 were handed over to the Royal Bahamas Defense Force.

In May, Townhall covered how the Coast Guard repatriated 23 Cubans who were en route to the United States by boat.

“Under Title 8, migrants who arrive without authorization will be repatriated and deemed ineligible for legal immigration pathways,” Lt. j.g. Nicholas Fujimoto of the Coast Guard Seventh District Enforcement Branch, said in a statement.

“Do not risk your life only to be sent back. Don't take to the sea,” he added.