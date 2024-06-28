Biden Deemed the 'Emperor With No Clothes'
Over 100 Illegal Immigrants Attempted to Enter the U.S. Through This Red State

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  June 28, 2024 2:45 PM

On Wednesday, U.S. Border Patrol agenda stopped over 100 Haitian illegal aliens from attempting to land in Florida. 

According to a report from Fox News, the incident occurred near Key West. 

"At approximately 4:00 a.m., U.S. Border Patrol agents with support from federal, state & local law enforcement partners responded to a migrant landing & encountered 118 Haitian migrants," Miami Sector Chief Patrol Agent Samuel Briggs reportedly said.

This is the latest in a series of attempted illegal landings in Florida (via Fox News):

Amid continued unrest in Haiti, where gangs raided prisons, burned police stations and overran the capital earlier this year, authorities have been ramping up their presence amid concerns it will fuel migration by boat.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced in March the deployment of soldiers and officers, as well as aircraft and boats to "protect" the state from vessels carrying illegal immigrants.

"Given the circumstances in Haiti, I have directed the Division of Emergency Management, the Florida State Guard, and state law enforcement agencies to deploy over 250 additional officers and soldiers and over a dozen air and seacraft to the southern coast of Florida to protect our state," he said.

Earlier this month, Townhall covered how the United States Coast Guard intercepted hundreds of illegal aliens in boats headed towards Florida over the course of a weekend. A total of 305 people fleeing Bahamas and Haiti were “unlawful maritime migration attempts” A total of 196 people were sent back to Haiti while the other 109 were handed over to the Royal Bahamas Defense Force.

Last month, Townhall covered how the Coast Guard repatriated 23 Cubans who were en route to the United States by boat.

“Under Title 8, migrants who arrive without authorization will be repatriated and deemed ineligible for legal immigration pathways,” Lt. j.g. Nicholas Fujimoto of the Coast Guard Seventh District Enforcement Branch, said in a statement

“Do not risk your life only to be sent back. Don't take to the sea,” he added.

