Biden Blows Up the 'Cheap Fakes' Narrative in Spectacular Fashion
So, That's Why Michelle Obama Won't Campaign for Joe Biden
Will the Dems Throw Biden Out?
BREAKING: SCOTUS Hands Down Huge Decision Affecting J6 Defendants
Speaker Johnson Blasts 'Feeble' Biden for Forgetting U.S. Troops Killed on His Watch
SCOTUS Delivers Major Blow to Big Government
Here's What Biden Had to Say About His Debate Performance
The Trump Campaign Released an Ad After the Debate. It's 'Devastating.'
This Is What Biden's 2024 Primary Challenger Posted After That Debate Performance
CNN's Van Jones Cries When Reacting to Biden's Poor Debate Performance: 'He Didn't...
Biden Got a Brutal Fact-Check During His Debate Last Night From the Border...
An Unspinnable Biden Disaster
The Attacks on the Supreme Court Are Getting Worse As Radical Left Looks...
Biden Was Asked About Trump's Impact on Abortion Access. It Didn't End Well.
Tipsheet

Another Abortion Draft Order Was Just Leaked From a Court

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  June 28, 2024 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

On Wednesday, the chief justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court called for an investigation after a draft order was leaked showing the court taking up a lawsuit brought forward by Planned Parenthood to declare abortion as a right guaranteed by the state constitution.

Advertisement

The Wisconsin Watch reported that the draft order was leaked. The order stated that the court would hear the case. It was not a ruling on the case itself.

Chief Justice Annette Ziegler issued a statement in response.

“Today the entire court was shocked to learn that a confidential draft document was ostensibly leaked to the press,” Zielger said in a statement. “I have contacted law enforcement to request that a full investigation be conducted.”

She added all seven justices were “united behind this investigation to identify the source of the apparent leak. The seven of us condemn this breach.”

The Wisconsin Watch pointed out that the court has a “liberal majority” (via Wisconsin Watch):

The case offers the court’s four-member liberal majority the chance to issue a potentially broad ruling that could include sweeping protections for access to abortion. The draft order obtained by Wisconsin Watch does not include any concurring or dissenting opinions, leaving it unclear which justices voted for or against accepting the case. 

[...]

The lawsuit was filed directly with the state Supreme Court on Feb. 22 by Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, two abortion providers and a group of anonymous women who have received abortions. The group argues the Wisconsin Constitution protects both a pregnant woman’s right to have an abortion and a doctor’s right to perform the procedure. The draft order defers a decision whether and how to keep the identities of the women anonymous.

“It is ordered that the petition for leave to commence an original action is granted, this court assumes jurisdiction over this entire action, and the petitioners may not raise or argue issues not set forth in the petition for leave to commence an original action unless otherwise ordered by the court,” the draft order reads.

Recommended

BREAKING: SCOTUS Hands Down Huge Decision Affecting J6 Defendants Matt Vespa
Advertisement

This type of scenario surrounding abortion cases has played out before, even this week.

Earlier this week, Townhall covered how a draft opinion of a Supreme Court abortion case was accidentally published online. Bloomberg obtained a copy of the opinion before it was taken down. This draft opinion showed the justices split 6-3, with the majority siding with the Biden administration to force Idaho to provide certain kinds of abortions that violate state law. The final version was published Thursday.

In 2022, the draft opinion from the Supreme Court case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was leaked and published by Politico. The opinion showed the justices poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. A month later, the final decision came out, doing just that.

Tags: ABORTION

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: SCOTUS Hands Down Huge Decision Affecting J6 Defendants Matt Vespa
Speaker Johnson Blasts 'Feeble' Biden for Forgetting U.S. Troops Killed on His Watch Spencer Brown
The Trump Campaign Released an Ad After the Debate. It's 'Devastating.' Leah Barkoukis
An Unspinnable Biden Disaster Guy Benson
SCOTUS Delivers Major Blow to Big Government Spencer Brown
This Is What Biden's 2024 Primary Challenger Posted After That Debate Performance Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: SCOTUS Hands Down Huge Decision Affecting J6 Defendants Matt Vespa
Advertisement