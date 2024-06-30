Here's the Line in the Biden Campaign's Latest Memo That's Jaw-Dropping
Tipsheet

Biden Campaign's Latest Email Shows a Full-Blown Meltdown Is Taking Place

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 30, 2024 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

 Joe Biden’s Thursday night debate performance was unspinnable. The only way to cope is to pretend it didn’t happen. The debate was on CNN, which was friendly territory for Democrats, with debate rules the Biden team thought would benefit them. Instead, it blew up in their faces, with Joe Biden being kicked in his dentures for 90 minutes in a national political slaughter where Trump didn’t need to do much heavy lifting. That’s one of the most damning aspects—all Trump had to do was not bully Biden and deliver his lines without entering a brain fog. The former president did that, but Biden failed miserably. 

Democratic donors, lawmakers, and other bigwigs are freaking out. However, the Biden campaign is still trotting out the ‘don’t believe your lying eyes’ line, and it’s insulting to the American voter, especially to supporters of the president—all of whom know that Biden got steamrolled. The talk about replacing Biden on the ticket has reached a fever pitch, but I doubt this will happen. There’s no time realistically; Democrats are stuck with Drool McCool, and this latest email captured those sentiments along with it being a Chernobyl-style meltdown. There’s no other way to interpret it: this operation is melting down.

Can the bleeding be stopped? Sure, but it takes someone who can remain coherent for more than six hours. Another horrifying aspect, though one that confirmed our suspicions about the president’s mental health, is that Biden can only function between 10 am and 4 pm. After that six-hour window, Biden becomes fatigued and mentally weak to do the job. 

Telling supporters that ‘you’re stuck with this decrepit old man, so deal with it’ when the Democratic Party base is fractured and bleeding support across the board is a recipe for defeat. Black voters under 50 are fleeing Biden, union workers, Hispanics, and now Muslim voters over the war in Gaza. Biden’s debate performance and this insane fundraising email all suggest that the people this president hired to keep his job have no clue what they’re doing. Or maybe they do, but they can’t rework anything into a winning messaging strategy. It’s an absolute mess, and it’s one the Democrats deserve.

