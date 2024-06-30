The Only Way to Read This Biden Fundraising Email Is That the Campaign...
This Post-Debate Poll Speaks for Itself

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 30, 2024 5:00 PM
AP Photo

For months the American people have expressed doubts that President Joe Biden has what it takes to serve in office for the next four years. 

His chaotic debate performance confirmed those doubts. 

Now, once die-hard Biden supporters are forced to reevaluate their decision to vote for the 81-year-old president.

Despite Biden claiming his debate performance won over more undecided voters than former President Donald, polls tell a different story. 

According to a JL Partners poll, nearly 70 percent of Independent voters want Biden to drop out of the 2024 race, while only while 32 percent of Democrats disagree.

Biden’s debate performance worked in former President Donald Trump’s favor, with 44 percent of independents said they plan to vote for Trump— up four points after the debate.

Meanwhile, Biden’s support fell a massive 28 percentage points since before the debate. Now, only 24 percent of voters say they plan to vote for him in November. 

On the contrary, only 41 percent of voters said Biden should have dropped out of the race in 2020.

 A CBS News poll found that three-quarters of the electorate have doubts on Biden’s ability to serve another four years in office. 

Post- debate, 72 percent of voters believe Biden does not have the mental and cognitive health to serve as president. A sharp contrast from earlier this month when 65 percent said the same thing about him. 

In February, 63 percent of voters suggested the president should not run again. However, today, that number has increased with 72 percent saying the same thing. 

Despite this, a Biden campaign official confirmed that the president will not drop out of the race and he will participate in the second presidential debate against Trump in September. 

“Trump, by contrast, finds a wide view among Republicans that he should be running,” the outlet noted. “That comes as voters widely believe that in the debate, Trump presented his ideas more clearly, appeared more presidential, inspired more confidence, explained his policies better and —quite simply — won the debate.” 

During the debate, 47 percent of voters believed Trump presented his ideas more clearly than the 21 percent who believed Biden did. 

Forty-six percent said Trump appeared more presidential than Biden, and 43 percent said the 45th president explained his policies and plans better. On the contrary, only 35 percent said the same about Biden. 

