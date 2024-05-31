‘I’m Done With Us’: Democrat Lawmaker Calls Out Colleagues for Protecting Pedophiles

A California state senator slammed her Democratic colleagues this week for trying to protect pedophiles and other people who “would buy and abuse our children.”

Democratic Sen. Susan Eggman, 63, who represents part of San Joaquin County, made the remarks last Thursday. According to several reports, the state lawmakers were discussing legislation that would make it a felony to purchase or solicit a minor for commercial sex.

“I’d like to say as a progressive, proud member of this body for the last 12 years, I’m done. I’m done with us protecting people who would buy and abuse our children. I’m done,” said Eggman. “I don’t want to send more black and brown men to prison. I don’t want more people in prison, but I don’t want people buying girls. I don’t want people buying little girls anymore. I’m tired of saying it’s okay and that we have to protect the men who do it.”

According to the New York Post, under California law, buying or soliciting sex from a child is a misdemeanor that carries a penalty of between two days and a year in jail and a $10,000 fine. A new bill would increase that penalty to at least two to four years in prison, as well as a sex offender registration.

“We have given away enough on this area and we’ve got to move back into the center or we all look like fools and laughingstocks,” Eggman explained.

“A lot of these kids can be throwaway kids. They’re poor kids, they’re kids of color, but they shouldn’t have to live a life determined by what happens to them by others at a very young age and have the Democratic Party of California say, ‘It’s okay,'” she added.

Last month, local outlet KCRA reported that the bill was moving through the Senate, but was being “watered down” in the process.