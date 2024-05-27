Newsom Signs Radical Pro-Abortion Legislation in Response to Arizona’s Pro-Life Law

On Thursday, Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law that would allow Arizona abortion providers to temporarily provide abortions to patients from Arizona who travel to California for the procedure.

Newsom signed SB 233, which came as a response to a 1864 law in Arizona that prohibits abortion except to save the mother’s life. Earlier this year, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled that the state can enforce the law. Townhall previously reported how Newsom was working toward allowing Arizona abortion providers to quickly be approved for work in California in response to the law (via Gov.ca):

Now through November 30, 2024, Arizona doctors will be able to provide abortions and abortion-related care for Arizona patients in California if the absolute ban takes effect – even temporarily – and to facilitate continued access to care when Arizona’s 15-week ban goes into effect. California shares a roughly 200-mile-long border with Arizona. Thanks to partners Essential Access and Red, Wine, and Blue, additional costs Arizona providers and patients would face would be offset through philanthropic funds.

“Arizona Republicans tried to turn back the clock to 1864 to impose a near-total abortion ban across their state,” Newsom said in a statement. “We refuse to stand by and acquiesce to their oppressive and dangerous attacks on women.”

“I’m grateful for the California Legislative Women’s Caucus and all our partners for moving quickly to provide this backstop. California stands ready to protect reproductive freedom,” he added.

Last month, Newsom said in an interview with former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, “No state has more responsibility, more opportunity, no bigger burden than the state of California,” when it comes to abortion.

NEWS from @GavinNewsom: We'll be "providing doctors from Arizona the ability to come into California through emergency legislation we’ll introduce with our Women’s Caucus this week." pic.twitter.com/ysmaXzVGZr — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) April 21, 2024



