A Swim Club Allowed a ‘Transgender’ to Use the Women’s Facilities. Here’s How the Community Reacted.

Residents in Newport, Oregon are reportedly turning on their local swimming pool after it came to light that a so-called “transgender” male was seen undressing in front of women and children.

The incident reportedly occurred at the Newport Recreation and Aquatic Center. At a city council meeting on Monday, members of the community shared their thoughts on the matter.

“I personally witnessed a person who appeared to be a man, openly dressing in the women's locker room. It was later communicated by the rec center that this was a biological female that was in the process of transitioning,” Linda Dinerstein, a Newport resident, said at a city council meeting on Monday, according to KATU.

“We do not want our children to see persons of the opposite sex or persons transitioning to the opposite sex undressed or nude,” Dinerstein added.

Predictably, far-left activists said that they believe people who identify as the opposite gender should be allowed to use restrooms and locker rooms that align with their “gender identity” instead of their biological sex.

Mary Grace Frederick, a “trans woman,” said at the meeting, “People here tonight that are sitting in this room have called me a sexual deviant and a predator.”

Leaders in Newport showed support for transgender people using the restrooms that do not align with their biological sex.

“There's assumptions that people make. If I see you as a predator, and I see you through that lens, because you're different than me, then I will interpret whatever you do as predatory,” Newport Mayor Jan Kaplan said.

Claire Hall, the Lincoln county commissioner, told KATU, “a few people in the community have been able to stir up a frenzy, and I really feel it’s an attempt to target the bodies and identities of transgender women.”

Daily Mail noted that Oregon requires equal accommodations regardless of race, sexual orientation, gender identity or other backgrounds.

In 2022, Townhall covered how an 80-year-old woman in Washington state was reportedly banned from a community pool run by her local YMCA after demanding a biological male employee leave the women’s facilities.

The woman, Julie Jaman, went to Port Townsend’s Mountain View Pool for more than 35 years. Then, one day, she was showering in the women’s room when she heard a man’s voice near her.

“I looked over and saw a man in a woman’s bathing suit watching maybe four or five little girls pulling down their suits in order to use the toilets,” Jaman said. “And I told that man to get out right now.”

Another employee was in the women’s restroom at the time. Jaman asked that particular employee to remove the man from the room.

“She immediately said to me, ‘you’re being discriminatory, and you’re banned from the pool forever, and I’m calling the cops,’” Jaman said.

“I was taken aback. She didn’t ask me what the problem was, if I was okay, nothing about me,” Jaman added. “It’s as if she was just waiting to pounce on me. It was just stunning.”