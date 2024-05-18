Whoever Edited this Clip About Biden Deserves Major Props...And Trump Certainly Noticed It
Tipsheet

Colombian Illegal Alien Wanted for Homicide Captured in Massachusetts

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  May 18, 2024 4:45 PM
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

An illegal alien from Colombia wanted for aggravated homicide was apprehended in Massachusetts this month, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The 49-year-old, whose name was not published, was arrested by authorities in Bucaramanga, Colombia, on April 5, 2014, and charged with aggravated homicide, aggravated theft and possession of a weapon.

In 2016, a criminal court in Bucaramanga convicted and sentenced him to 17 years in prison.

However, the Colombian illegal alien made his way to the United States, where he was apprehended by Border Patrol only to be released into the county (via ICE):

The U.S. Border Patrol apprehended him near San Luis, Arizona, on Nov. 27, 2023, after he unlawfully entered the United States without being inspected, admitted or paroled by a U. S. immigration official. The noncitizen was issued a notice to appear before a Department of Justice (DOJ) immigration judge and released on an order of recognizance.

Deportation officers from ERO Boston arrested him May 6, and he will remain in ERO custody pending the outcome of his removal proceedings.

“This Colombian national is wanted in his home country for some very serious crimes,” ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons said in a statement. “He attempted to hide out in Massachusetts, and now he will have to answer for his actions. ERO Boston will continue to prioritize public safety by aggressively apprehending and removing the most egregious noncitizen offenders from our New England neighborhoods.”

In recent months, several illegal aliens with criminal histories have been captured in Massachusetts. 

In April, Townhall covered how an illegal alien charged with “a myriad” of sex crimes, including sex crimes against children, was arrested in Massachusetts. A few weeks prior, ERO Boston arrested a 51-year-old Brazilian fugitive wanted for rape who was in the United States unlawfully.

