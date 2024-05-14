Another State Just Banned Biological Men From Women's Spaces

Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced on Monday that he signed a bill into law that protects women from so-called “transgender” people in their restrooms and locker rooms.

Advertisement

“The far-left radicals aren’t going to like it… but in Mississippi, we’re going to protect women’s spaces,” Reeves, who has three daughters, wrote on X.

“It’s mind blowing that this is what Joe Biden’s America has come to. Having to pass common sense policies that protect women’s spaces was unimaginable just a few years ago. But here we are… we have to pass a law to protect women in bathrooms, sororities, locker rooms, dressing rooms, shower rooms, and more,” he explained. “You have my word that as long as I’m governor, our state will do everything in its power to keep Mississippi’s daughters safe.”

The far-left radicals aren’t going to like it… but in Mississippi, we’re going to protect women’s spaces.



That’s why I am pleased to announce that this morning I signed the SAFER Act into law!



It’s mind blowing that this is what Joe Biden’s America has come to. Having to pass… — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) May 13, 2024

Going forward, all public institutions in the state will be required to install single-sex bathrooms, changing areas and dorms, as well as at least one gender-neutral bathroom and changing room, according to the Associated Press. Reportedly, those individuals who violate the policy could be sued, but schools would be protected from liability.

Additionally, people will only be permitted to use the spaces that align with their biological sex as opposed to their so-called “gender identity.”

The law took effect immediately.

“Insane the word woman has to be codified in law in 2024 but here we are,” she wrote. “This should be done in all 50 states.”

Mississippi becomes the 7th state to enact a law that defines sex-based terms like "woman" after Gov Reeves signed the SAFER Act this morning



Insane the word woman has to be codified in law in 2024 but here we are 🤯 this should be done in all 50 states pic.twitter.com/t8zWb5csWC — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) May 13, 2024

Several states, including Utah, Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Arkansas, and Oklahoma have some type of law on the books protecting women’s spaces from males who think they’re women. Other states are expected to follow suit.