Tipsheet

Another State Just Banned Biological Men From Women's Spaces

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  May 14, 2024 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced on Monday that he signed a bill into law that protects women from so-called “transgender” people in their restrooms and locker rooms.

“The far-left radicals aren’t going to like it… but in Mississippi, we’re going to protect women’s spaces,” Reeves, who has three daughters, wrote on X. 

“It’s mind blowing that this is what Joe Biden’s America has come to. Having to pass common sense policies that protect women’s spaces was unimaginable just a few years ago. But here we are… we have to pass a law to protect women in bathrooms, sororities, locker rooms, dressing rooms, shower rooms, and more,” he explained.  “You have my word that as long as I’m governor, our state will do everything in its power to keep Mississippi’s daughters safe.”

Going forward, all public institutions in the state will be required to install single-sex bathrooms, changing areas and dorms, as well as at least one gender-neutral bathroom and changing room, according to the Associated Press. Reportedly, those individuals who violate the policy could be sued, but schools would be protected from liability. 

Additionally, people will only be permitted to use the spaces that align with their biological sex as opposed to their so-called “gender identity.”

The law took effect immediately.

“Insane the word woman has to be codified in law in 2024 but here we are,” she wrote. “This should be done in all 50 states.”

Several states, including Utah, Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Arkansas, and Oklahoma have some type of law on the books protecting women’s spaces from males who think they’re women. Other states are expected to follow suit.

