Here’s How Pro-Hamas Columbia Students Protested at Their Graduation

A student graduating Columbia University ripped up her diploma while crossing the commencement stage on Friday to protest the school’s handling of the pro-Hamas encampments in recent weeks, according to several reports.

The student, Tarsis Salome, a social work graduate, walked across the stage with her hands zip-tied above her head. When she was handed her diploma, she faced the audience and ripped it to shreds.

Other graduates also wore zip-tie handcuffs, displayed “Free Palestine” signs, among other things (via the New York Post):

Another social work grad, Maliha Fairooz, appeared to have the name of a Hamas leader — Mazen Jamal Al-Natsheh — scrawled across her cap as she accepted her degree with her zip-tied hands. Meanwhile, a keffiyeh-clad Veda Kamra and Hilary Margaret Elizabeth Ludlow received particularly raucous applause while showing off a “Free Palestine” sign and handcuffed hands. Others, too, followed suit as they paraded in the front of the audience as apparent prisoners.

Townhall covered last week how Columbia officially cancelled the school wide commencement ceremony over "security concerns” in the aftermath of the pro-Hamas encampments.

"These past few weeks have been incredibly difficult for our community. Just as we are focused on making our graduation experience truly special, we continue to solicit student feedback and are looking at the possibility of a festive event on May 15 to take the place of the large, formal ceremony. We are eager to all come together for our graduates and celebrate our fellow Columbians as they, and we, look ahead to the future. We will share more in the coming days," the university released in a statement.