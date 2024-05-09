RNC Joins Lawsuit to Ban Illegal Ballot Drop Boxes in a Key Swing...
RFK Shows Support for Abortions Up Until Birth

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  May 09, 2024 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in an interview published Wednesday that he supports a woman’s right to end her unborn child’s life up to the point of birth. 

Kennedy made the remarks in an interview with Sage Steele, a former ESPN anchor

“Should there be a limit or are you saying all the way up to full term, a woman has a right to have an abortion?” Steele asked Kennedy in the interview.

Kennedy responded that he does not think any woman “wants” an abortion in the final weeks of pregnancy, but that the government should not be involved in protecting unborn life at that stage. 

“I wouldn't leave it [abortion] to the states…My belief is we should leave it to the woman, we shouldn’t have government involved,” Kennedy said. 

“Even if it’s full-term?” Steele pressed. 

“Even if it’s full-term,” Kennedy confirmed.

“Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has exposed himself as a true extremist. He is no different from Joe Biden or Kamala Harris when it comes to supporting brutal abortions at any time for any reason, even when babies in the womb feel pain, with zero limits or exceptions," Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser said. 

"Just 10 percent of voters agree with this radical stance of the Democrats, and the United States is one of only eight countries including China and Vietnam that have no federal protections for unborn children at any point in pregnancy. Kennedy stands with the world’s oppressive regimes against the consensus of Americans. He would use the power of the federal government to wipe out protections for life in the states and impose unlimited abortion on demand all the way up to ‘full term,’ as he puts it, everywhere in America. That makes him unacceptable to millions of pro-life voters nationwide,” she added.

According to NBC News, Kennedy’s running mate Nicole Shanahan said, “My understanding with Bobby’s position is that, you know, every abortion is a tragedy, is a loss of life.”

“My understanding is that he absolutely believes in limits on abortion, and we’ve talked about this. I do not think, I don’t know where that came from,” she added in response to his recent remarks on abortion. 

Shanahan previously wrote on X, “As a mom, and a person with a womb, I don’t like the feeling of anyone having control over my body. It is coercive. It is wrong. But, I am also a woman that would not feel right terminating a viable life living inside of me, especially if I am both healthy and that baby is healthy. I can hold both beliefs, as someone who believes in the sacredness of life, simultaneously.”

