Another Female Athlete Just Boycotted a Competition Against a ‘Trans Women’

A British female darts player forfeited her chance to win a competition after she was forced to compete against a so-called “trans woman,” a biological male who thinks he’s a woman.

According to Daily Mail, Deta Hardman, 64, left the competition before the quarter-final match against Noa-Lynn van Leuven (via Daily Mail):

Hedman, is one of the most well known figures in the women's darts scene, and in the past has called on the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) and the World Darts Federation (WDF) to exclude transgender athletes from women's tournaments. 'I'm not playing against a man in a women's event,' bluntly told German newspaper Bild. Supporters of Hedman were quick to offer the darts star compensation for her decision to boycott the tournament, offering to make up any prize money she may have lost. Yet Denmark Darts paid her out in full for the event. It was reported that Hedman had initially told organisers she was ill but hitting back at the claim, she wrote on X: 'No fake illness, I said I wouldn't play a man in a ladies event.'

Last week, Townhall reported how five middle school girls who protested the inclusion of a so-called “transgender” athlete in a track and field event have been banned from competing in future events.

Townhall covered how several middle school girls who were forced to compete against a biological male who thinks he’s a woman “stepped out” during the shot put and discus competitions. Footage of the event obtained by Outkick went viral.

FIVE middle school female athletes in West Virginia refuse to throw shot put against male, Becky Pepper-Jackson.



This comes just 2 days after the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals blocked the WV law that says you must compete in the category that matches your sex.



— Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 19, 2024

Last year, Townhall also reported how a male-bodied “transgender” cyclist who won a race against females stood alone on the winners’ podium after the event after female athletes refused to pose on the winners’ podium and be photographed with him.