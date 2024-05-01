Biden Censorship Official Can't Answer Basic Questions About the First Amendment
KJP Cornered on Biden’s Terrorism Appeasement Narrative
The Perfect Symbol to Describe the Pro-Hamas Crowd Was Discovered at USC
One Moment Amid Campus Chaos at UNC Chapel Hill Will Give You Hope...
Vulnerable Democratic Incumbent Sherrod Brown Flip-Flops on Pro-Hamas Protests
Here's How Trump Is Performing in These Battleground States
Video Shows Moment ‘Trans’ Sex Offender Tries to Snatch Child From School Grounds
Trump Campaign Wanted Earlier Debates, but Commission Is Sticking to Original Schedule
One State Will Require Students to Watch Pro-Life Prenatal Development Videos in Schools
Fani Willis Challenger Debates Empty Podium After DA Skips Face-Off
Washington’s Troops, Today’s Protesters
NY Squad Members Hardest Hit by NYPD's Involvement in Quelling Columbia's Pro-Hamas Protes...
Trump Just Got More Good Polling News, but What About Key Senate Races?
Tulsi Gabbard Takes on Today’s Real Racists in Explosive ‘For Love of Country’...
Tipsheet

Florida's Six-Week Abortion Ban Takes Effect

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  May 01, 2024 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

A pro-life policy outlawing abortion after six weeks gestation is now law of the land in Florida.

According to The Washington Post, now, abortion providers can no longer offer the procedure to most patients, as many women do not know that they are pregnant at six weeks. 

Advertisement

The Post noted that Florida’s “heartbeat” law, specifically, “is widely expected to be the biggest jolt to abortion access across the country” (via The Washington Post): 

It will affect significantly more women than any other state ban on abortions in the first trimester. More than 80,000 women get an abortion in Florida in a typical year, accounting for about 1 in 12 abortions nationwide.

DeSantis initially signed the bill into law last year, as Townhall covered. At the time, the law would take effect only if the state’s current 15-week abortion statute was upheld in a legal challenge.

“We are proud to support life and family in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said in a statement at the time. “I applaud the Legislature for passing the Heartbeat Protection Act that expands pro-life protections and provides additional resources for young mothers and families.”

Recommended

As Campuses Burn, Here's What Biden's Been Busy Doing Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

Last year, Florida made a jump up seven spots on its list of the most pro-life states for the year 2022, which Townhall also covered.

In addition to saving unborn lives, legislation spearheaded by DeSantis and Florida Republicans expanded resources for pro-life pregnancy resource centers. And, a press release from DeSantis’ office highlighted his administration’s Framework for Freedom Budget, which included permanent sales tax exemptions for baby and toddler necessities. 

Tags: ABORTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

As Campuses Burn, Here's What Biden's Been Busy Doing Katie Pavlich
NY Squad Members Hardest Hit by NYPD's Involvement in Quelling Columbia's Pro-Hamas Protests Rebecca Downs
DeSantis Takes Down Reporter Who Accuses Him of Crushing Campus Protests Townhall Video
Biden Censorship Official Can't Answer Basic Questions About the First Amendment Katie Pavlich
One Moment Amid Campus Chaos at UNC Chapel Hill Will Give You Hope in the Next Generation Leah Barkoukis
Video Shows Moment ‘Trans’ Sex Offender Tries to Snatch Child From School Grounds Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
As Campuses Burn, Here's What Biden's Been Busy Doing Katie Pavlich
Advertisement