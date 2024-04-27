California Launches Fear-Mongering Pro-Abortion Ad in Pro-Life State

A political action committee created by Gov. Gavin Newsom (d-CA) released an ad targeted at Alabama voters, claiming that women in their state will be arrested if they leave to get an abortion.

According to The New York Times, the television ad called “Fugitive” was made by the Campaign for Democracy, which was spearheaded by Newsom.

In the ad, two women are in a car one mile away from leaving the state of Alabama. As they approach the border, a police car pulls the girls over and tells the driver to “step out of the vehicle” and “take a pregnancy test.”

“Trump Republicans want to criminalize young Alabama women who travel for reproductive care,” the ad’s narrator says. “Stop them by taking action at righttotravel.org.”

Newsom will stop at nothing to push his pro-abortion agenda on Americans, including those who live outside his state.

On Wednesday, Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a bill that would allow Arizona abortion providers to be quickly approved for work in California, which Townhall covered. This came in response to the Arizona Supreme Court’s ruling to allow a law from 1864 that forbids abortion except to save the mother’s life to be enforced.

Predictably, pro-abortion Democrats like Newsom flipped out over the ruling, claiming that women deserve a right to end the lives of their unborn children.

“No state has more responsibility, more opportunity, no bigger burden than the state of California,” Newsom said of the pro-life legislation.

